Ohio State Monday Scouting Report: Buckeyes arrive in Atlanta with ‘second chance at life’

ATLANTA — Ohio State arrives in Atlanta with a unique shot at immediate redemption. The Buckeyes lost their final regular season game to rival Michigan by a 45-23 count and many thought that meant Ohio State would miss the playoffs yet again. But when Southern Cal lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game six days later, the Buckeyes found themselves dealt back into the College Football Playoff announced on Dec. 4.

Georgia scouting report: The 4 key Bulldogs in Saturday night game against Ohio State Ohio State Scouting Report, Part One: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia “It’s like we got a second chance at life,” Buckeyes tailback Miyan Williams said in the days leading up to his team’s arrival for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal, which takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“After the (Michigan) game, we felt like we lost everything, but now, we’re back in it. I feel like it just fuels us more to go chase it.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs can relate. RELATED: Ohio State coach shares how Justin Fields spoke of Georgia after transfer