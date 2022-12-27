Ohio State Offensive Coordinator expects ‘first fight with every play’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State has no illusions of what is about to unfold Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It’s going to be a fist fight with every play,” Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. “You feel their defense …. we’re going to have to do our best to make sure they feel us as we play this game, because it’s not going to be a reactionary game. Ohio State scouting report, Part Two: OSU arrives with ‘second chance at life’

“It’s going to be an attack game both ways, two guys going at each other.” The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes play the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED: Comparing C.J. Stroud to Justin Fields in Ohio State offense

The Ohio State program, long considered the gold standard of Big Ten football, finds itself in the unusual position of underdog, looking to prove its merit on the national stage. The Buckeyes, from a statistical standpoint, aren’t too different than Coach Kirby Smart’s 13-0 Bulldogs when comparing the teams from an offensive and defensive statistical standpoint: • Total Offense: OSU 492.7, UGA 491.9

• Total Defense: UGA 292.1, OSU 303.9 • Scoring Offense: OSU 44.5, UGA 39.2 • Scoring Defense: UGA 12.7, OSU 19.2 The major difference is one game: The Buckeyes’ lopsided 45-23 home loss to Michigan. And, looking closer at that contest, some Ohio State followers point out it really came down to six plays that went for 45 yards or more. The Wolverines got 170 of their 252 yards on two Donovan Edwards runs of 75 and 85 yards, totaling 92 yards on their other 33 rushes.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was only 12-of-24 passing, but he had three big TD passes of 45, 69 and 75 yards. Can the Georgia offense strike for those same sorts of big plays? The Buckeyes are banking on it, and that’s why Coach Ryan Day has said Ohio State needs to score 40 points to win the game. Ohio State Scouting Report, Part One: What Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia Hence, the ultra-aggressive mindset these Buckeyes — embarrassed by two-straight losses to Michigan — bring into the contest. “You have to go after this game — they don’t give away national championships,” Wilson said.