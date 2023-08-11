Understanding Georgia football offense under Mike Bobo: As easy as 1-2-3!

The Bulldogs went from throwing the football 10 times in the first quarter against Vanderbilt with JT Daniels as a starting quarterback in 2021, to Stetson Bennett throwing the ball 11 times in the entire game against Arkansas the next week.

So the first thing to consider will be which Georgia quarterback wins the starting job, and how Bobo designs the base of the offense around that player’s strengths and weaknesses.

Sometimes, however, it’s a matter of the same quarterback having a different game plan, such as when Bennett went from 37 passes in a road win at Mississippi State to just 19 passes the next week in a road win at Kentucky.

Monken worked hard to educate fans and media that how opponents chose to defend Georgia most always affected the play calls and run/pass ratio, to the extent the quarterback had the power to change the play at the line of scrimmage depending on the defensive look.

That will be another factor this season, as different quarterbacks will have different comfort levels and depths of knowledge to make those changes at the line of scrimmage.

Quarterback options