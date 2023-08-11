Understanding Georgia football offense under Mike Bobo: As easy as 1-2-3!

Bobo said much of the same things earlier this week in different ways, echoing the head coach that change is inevitable without the services of a 280-pound tight end and an experienced quarterback with the scrambling.
“We don’t have a guy that can possibly extend plays as well,” Bobo said.
“We don’t have a 6-7 280-pound tight end, so I think you’ll see some different things there and I think it would have been a little bit different anyway no matter who is standing up here.”
Here are 3 things from Bobo’s presentation that provide more insight into what is playing out in the closed practices:
1. Execution is king
Arm talent, mobility and leadership are buzz word attributes, but Bobo and Smart have made it clear that game management is a prerequisite.
“The bottom line for a quarterback, it’s can we execute,” Bobo said. “Are we going to be able to execute and get us in the right play, get us in the right protection, run the offense, handle third down situations, red zone situations, and that’s what we’re looking for.”