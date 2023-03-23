Georgia football returning leading tackler, Smael Mondon, adds 10 to 15 pounds

Mondon, who will meet with media today (Thursday) after the team’s fifth practice of the spring, said he began the spring practice period weighing between 225 and 230 pounds.

“It’s all good weight,” said Mondon, the leading tackler of last season’s 15-0 CFP Championship team.

ATHENS — Georgia insider linebacker Smael Mondon has gained 15 pounds since the end of last season.

“I have a long lean body, so the weight is spread out,” Mondon said during a Players Lounge interview.

Mondon said that he expects the Georgia linebackers will once again have a capable defensive line in front of them, even with projected Top 10 pick Jalen Carter moving on.

“The D-Line is my favorite position because they make our job so easy,” Mondon said, " specially at Georgia the way they attack blocks and they are so big up front.

“Jalen Carter was a big help, losing him we’re definitely going feel that.”