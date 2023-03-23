Georgia football returning leading tackler, Smael Mondon, adds 10 to 15 pounds
ATHENS — Georgia insider linebacker Smael Mondon has gained 15 pounds since the end of last season.
“It’s all good weight,” said Mondon, the leading tackler of last season’s 15-0 CFP Championship team.
Mondon, who will meet with media today (Thursday) after the team’s fifth practice of the spring, said he began the spring practice period weighing between 225 and 230 pounds.
“I have a long lean body, so the weight is spread out,” Mondon said during a Players Lounge interview.
“I gain 10 pounds … I feel just as quick.”
RELATED: Dan Jackson shares insight into secondary of ‘most talented defense’ at UGA in 3 years
Mondon said that he expects the Georgia linebackers will once again have a capable defensive line in front of them, even with projected Top 10 pick Jalen Carter moving on.
“The D-Line is my favorite position because they make our job so easy,” Mondon said, " specially at Georgia the way they attack blocks and they are so big up front.
“Jalen Carter was a big help, losing him we’re definitely going feel that.”
To Mondon’s point, Carter tied with returning defensive end Mykel Williams with a team-leading 31 QB hurries, and it was Carter who forced two fumbles and essentially wrecked Tennessee’s defensive line in the historic showdown of No. 1 teams in Sanford Stadium last season.
Mondon says others are lined up to step into Carter’s sizable shoes.
“We have plenty of hard-working guys,” Mondon said. “Bear (Alexander) and Naz (Stackhouse), Z-Lo (Logue). We have a lot of guys that will step up.”
Georgia leading returning tacklers
ILB Smael Mondon, 76 tackles (1 TFL, 1 Sack, 23 QB Hurries)
ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson 79 tackles (9 TFLs, 4 Sacks, 26 QB Hurries)
SS Malaki Starks 68 tackles (1.5 TFLs, 0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries)
DB Javon Bullard 46 tackles (7 TFLs, 3.5 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries)
CB Kamari Lassiter 38 tackles (5 TFLs 0.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurries)
DT Nazir Stackhouse 33 tackles (3 TFLs, 0 Sacks, 14 QB Hurries)
DB Tykee Smith 28 tackles (2.5 TFLs, 2 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries)
DE Mykel Williams 28 tackles (6.5 TFLs, 4.5 Sacks, 31 QB Hurries)