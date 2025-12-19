ATHENS — The College Football Playoff begins on Friday night, before three more games are played on Saturday.

Georgia will have to wait a little bit longer to start its College Football Playoff run, as Kirby Smart’s squad first takes the field on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

But with four games this weekend, there’s still plenty to watch and glean from these first four games.

Below is one thing to watch for from a Georgia perspective in each of the four College Football Playoff games this weekend.

How does Alabama rebound?

Georgia’s most impressive win this season, in terms of style, was the 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game. Was that more a byproduct of Georgia playing well or Alabama not living up to its ranking and potential?

Alabama visits Oklahoma on Friday night. The Crimson Tide lost to Oklahoma in November despite outgaining the Sooners.

Despite being on the road, Alabama is a slight favorite in the game. But the Crimson Tide is going to have to play a lot better than it showed against Georgia in the SEC championship game.

If Alabama wins, the SEC championship game victory looks even better for Georgia. But if Alabama goes one-and-done, is there still the same level of confidence in the Bulldogs and what they might be able to accomplish in the College Football Playoff?

Which Carson Beck shows up?

After missing the College Football Playoff in 2023 and being injured in 2024, Beck will finally get to start in his first College Football Playoff game on Saturday at Texas A&M.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Beck this season, whose season at Miami mirrored his final year at Georgia. He was inconsistent in October before closing the season strong in November.

Beck shouldn’t be rattled by the road atmosphere on Saturday. But he didn’t play well at Alabama and at Ole Miss in 2024. If that version of Beck shows up, it could be a long day for the Hurricanes.

The winner of this game is on Georgia’s side of the bracket, meaning one of these teams could face Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Who gets to face Georgia?

The most consequential game for Georgia this weekend involves Ole Miss and Tulane.

The winner advances to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, set for Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

Ole Miss is a heavy favorite in the game, having clobbered Tulane 45-10 earlier this season. One key difference this time around will be that Lane Kiffin is not on the Ole Miss sideline. Pete Golding is now in charge after being elevated from his role as defensive coordinator.

Tulane is dealing with coaching turnover as well, as Jon Sumrall will take over at Florida after the conclusion of the season. It will be interesting to see how buttoned up both these teams are, given the distractions both sides have had to deal with.

What does the injury situation look like for Oregon?

Being healthy at this time of year will go a long way in determining who wins and survives in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia understands that, with contributors like Gabe Harris, Colbie Young and Drew Bobo all pushing to return to the field.

Oregon is dealing with those injuries as well, specifically at the wide receiver position. Two are already listed out, while three more have been questionable all week.

The Ducks are a three-touchdown favorite over James Madison. Oregon has the talent to win a national championship this season, but it needs to be healthy enough in order to do so. Getting through this game without suffering further attrition will be critical for Dan Lanning’s squad.

What Georgia football fans should look for in the first round of the College Football Playoff