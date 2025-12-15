ATHENS — Colbie Young has not played for Georgia since an October game against Ole Miss. Young suffered a leg fracture in the 43-35 win.

But if things continue to progress as they have, Georgia could get Young back on the field.

“I was not thinking of being able to get him back when the injury occurred in the initial timeline,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Dec. 7. “There has been some optimism with his rehab and his recovery, but it was more for after the initial game if we were able to advance. But again, I don’t know. I think we’ll find out over the next, you know, 20-something days, we’ll find a lot more out.”

While eight teams in the College Football Playoff play this weekend, Georgia is one of four teams that receive extra time to rest and focus on themselves.

That should be very beneficial for a Georgia team that has some injuries at some positions, and plenty of youth at others. These upcoming practices, where Georgia will be focused on internal improvement, will be very beneficial for them.

Young isn’t the only Bulldog who stands to benefit from the layoff between Georgia games. Below are seven other players who have a big opportunity before Georgia takes the field on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Running back Chauncey Bowens:

After picking up a 19-yard gain in the win over Alabama, Bowens was slow to get up. He had missed the two previous games with a leg injury.

Yet when speaking to reporters, Smart indicated that Bowens should be good to go when Georgia next takes the field.

With no game this week, Bowens will get an extra week to heal. A serviceable Bowens will also reduce the burden on Georgia’s lead running back, Nate Frazier. Georgia’s offense is at its best when it has a deep pool of skill players to lean on.

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor:

Young is attempting to do what Taylor has already accomplished in recovering from a lengthy injury.

Taylor came back for Georgia in its win over Alabama. He did not record a catch in the win, but he’s someone Georgia feels comfortable playing.

With these extra practices, Taylor can get closer to who he was prior to the injury. Taylor will likely be a big piece of the Georgia offense in 2026, especially with Young, Zachariah Branch, Dillon Bell and Noah Thomas likely all moving on to the NFL.

Tight end Ethan Barbour:

Barbour suffered a grizzly ankle injury in Georgia’s second game of the season. It seemed like the kind of injury that would be season-ending.

Yet before the Alabama game, Barbour was going through pregame warmups with the receivers and tight ends. Barbour did not play in the game as he had previously been ruled out.

“He did some indie really light work in terms of getting back out there with the with the tight ends, but it’s still a slow process for him,” Smart said. “It was a significant injury. He’s been in great spirits. I’m really proud of the way that kid has handled things. He’s been attentive. He’s such a good energy guy and a great team guy the way he’s around the team and around walk-throughs and into things like wants to get out there and do it very eager to do it get back and learn.”

Any practice time would be a net positive for Barbour, who did start Georgia’s first game of the season. Barbour offers a lot of positional flexibility.

Center Malachi Toliver

With Drew Bobo dealing with a foot injury, Toliver becomes Georgia’s top option at center.

He played well in the SEC championship game against Alabama and will need to continue to do so if the Bulldogs are to win a national championship. He’ll get all the first-team reps he could want with quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Linebacker Zayden Walker

Walker has a very clear role on the Georgia defense. When it’s an obvious passing situation, Walker is someone who can help pressure the quarterback.

With CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole all at the top of the depth chart, Walker likely won’t earn many first-team reps at inside linebacker. But as a young player, he’ll get more reps than usual in the build-up to Georgia’s next game.

The extra reps will help the Georgia defense both in the College Football Playoff and in the years to come.

Defensive back Joenel Aguero

Aguero did not play for Georgia in the SEC championship game. Smart indicated he is dealing with a hand injury and that it was not serious.

The time off should allow Aguero’s hand to get healthy and give the junior defensive back time to get comfortable while playing with any sort of brace or wrap on his hand.

Aguero started the first 12 games of the season for Georgia and has played well in key moments for the Bulldogs. Having him available gives Georgia more options on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive back Rasean Dinkins:

Dinkins started in place of Aguero at the star position against Alabama. He more than held his own for the Bulldogs.

The true freshman defensive back hadn’t played many first-team reps prior to the win over the Crimson Tide. It remains to be seen how a healthy Aguero will impact Dinkins’s role. Regardless, the extra practice time should only give Dinkins more comfort working with the first-team defense.