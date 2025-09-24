clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
1 hour ago
Alabama expects boost with return of top tailback, dominant nose tackle …
Teams typically improve over the bye week, but rarely do they get bigger and stronger.
Mike Griffith
3 hours ago
Four takeaways from Georgia’s future SEC schedule as Kirby Smart says …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was not directly asked about Georgia’s future SEC schedules on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop him for talking about it anyway.
Connor Riley
11 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football continues preparations for …
ATHENS — Georgia is halfway through its prep as it gets ready for Saturday’s massive game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Connor Riley
14 hours ago
Georgia football future SEC opponents, schedule announced
The SEC has announced the future Georgia football conference opponents for the 2026 through 2029 seasons.
Connor Riley
14 hours ago
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart provides post-practice update …
With two practices in the book, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a better idea of where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front.
Connor Riley
