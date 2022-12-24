David Pollack: Georgia’s Jalen Carter primed to disrupt Ohio State’s ‘best quarterback in college football’

ATHENS — No college quarterback is better than C.J. Stroud when he’s on his game, according to ESPN GameDay analyst David Pollack. That’s why it’s a good thing the Bulldogs can counter with the most dominant defender in college football, Pollack noted. But first things first, Pollack — a College Football Hall of Fame pass rusher himself — made sure to give the Ohio State quarterback his props.

RELATED: C.J. Stroud says Buckeyes ready to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia “When it’s right and when it’s in rhythm, and when it’s good timing, C.J. Stroud is the best quarterback in college football,” Pollack said on a recent podcast with Crain & Company, referring to the nation’s pass efficiency leader. “He can absolutely spin it, and when he knows the answers to the test, he is really good, he’ll anticipate as well as anybody and make some great throws.”

That said, Pollack explained why he doesn’t expect Stroud to have much of an opportunity to showcase those skills when the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes play No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “When you watch Ohio State, the weakness of their line is the interior, (and) there’s a guy named Jalen Carter for Georgia that will be the biggest difference-maker in this game,” Pollack predicted. “88 (Carter) is an animal. Honest to God, when he has played this year, over the last four or five games, I think he’s the best player in college football.

“I’ve got clip after clip, and I can watch him in every game annihilate 300-pound human beings, just throw them around.” RELATED: Georgia teammates share insight into Jalen Carter behind the scenes Indeed, Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue revealed last week the Bulldogs are studying Stroud closely to learn his tendencies. “Number one, (just) how fast C.J. Stroud is getting the ball out of his hand and who is he looking to get the ball to,” Logue said. “Who is the inside guy, and what do they do the most? It’s just the little things we’re trying to pick up on.” Pollack believes his Bulldogs are on the right scent, as it all starts with hounding Stroud.

RELATED: Mel Kiper Jr. high on Jalen Carter, he could be the No. 1 overall pick “The thing about C.J. Stroud, if you make him a little uncomfortable, you make him a bit indecisive, you move him off his spot a little bit, and he’s not a good creator,” Pollack said. “That’s not who he is. He’ll roll and make a good throw across his body, but he’s not that guy who will immediately get pressured, know his answer, flip it sidearm, and make the play.” Pollack has said the Georgia offense has been a bit streaky, but he’s confident Stetson Bennett will once again be at his best on the big stage. RELATED: Pollack comments on ‘streaky’ Georgia offense, shares concern One thing I’ve seen from Stetson over and over is big moments, big games, the dude comes up big,” Pollack said, “and he’s got a swagger about him, and he makes plays when you really need it.”