Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue describes teammate Jalen Carter as ‘a joking a loving persn’
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue said many of the Bulldogs laughed when hearing Jalen Carter’s character questioned last week.
“A lot of guys just laughing at it, they don’t know the real him,” Logue said. “They are going off what they hear from other people.”
But where ESPN’s Todd McShay heard that, Logue does not know, because it’s not consistent with what they know.
“He’s very quiet guy, he likes to go about his work,” Logue said. “When he gets around his teammate he’s a joking and loving person.
“I think you saw that when guys came to bat for him when someone tried to bash him.”
Logue said he’s not sure if the rush to judgment on Carter was the result of a pregame exchange at Missouri, or not.
“Me personally, I had already been out for warmups,” Logue said. “I didn’t even see it. I can’t speak on that. They’ll try to throw anything around.”
In the meantime, Carter will the throwing around opposing offensive linemen, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are the next team on deck.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.