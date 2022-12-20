Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue describes teammate Jalen Carter as ‘a joking a loving persn’

ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue said many of the Bulldogs laughed when hearing Jalen Carter’s character questioned last week. “A lot of guys just laughing at it, they don’t know the real him,” Logue said. “They are going off what they hear from other people.” But where ESPN’s Todd McShay heard that, Logue does not know, because it’s not consistent with what they know.

“He’s very quiet guy, he likes to go about his work,” Logue said. “When he gets around his teammate he’s a joking and loving person. “I think you saw that when guys came to bat for him when someone tried to bash him.” RELATED: Georgia teammates come to the defense of Jalen Carter after ‘character’ comment