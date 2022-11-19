Former Georgia football star Jake Fromm sizes up Stetson Bennett’s cold weather challenge at Kentucky

ATHENS — If anybody can appreciate the challenge Stetson Bennett has in front of him with today’s cold weather in Lexington, its former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm, now with the NFL’s Washington Commanders, took time to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs and cold weather games on DawgNation Daily earlier this week. “I think they are poised,” said Fromm, who at 37-5 ranks as the SEC’s third-winningest QB of all time behind David Greene (42-10) and Peyton Manning (39-6).

“I think this team is experienced and they continue to grow and build on top of it.” Fromm grew familiar with this team last summer and earlier in the fall, spending time working out in the Bulldogs’ football building while also taking classes at UGA. The temperatures were a lot warmer then than now, when Fromm explained a different mindset is necessary.

“I got a taste of this myself playing in Buffalo and playing in New York, and even last week in Philadelphia was a little chilly,” said Fromm, who was drafted by the Bills before finishing last season with the N.Y. Giants. “It’s a mindset in a way, in itself, but it’s also a grind and takes toughness to get through it,” Fromm said. “QBs have your hand warmers ready — the ball gets harder and slicker. As long as the winds not blowing too bad, it’s pretty manageable.” DawgNation Daily with Brandon Adams and guest Jake Fromm

The forecast for Georgia’s 3:30 p.m. game at Kentucky calls for a kickoff temperature of 37 degrees with a 15 mph, which, depending on the stadium currents, could play a role. Fromm is familiar enough with the current UGA offense with Todd Monken to know that Bennett will have options to change plays at the line of scrimmage if conditions or circumstances dictate. “It goes back to a lot of talk during the week in the quarterback room, and sometimes with the head coach,” Fromm said, explaining how quarterbacks at Georgia have had the freedom to change plays. “It’s what we are seeing situationally in the game, and there were multiple times throughout my career I was given a list of plays that you could check to depending on third-and-distance and where we were at on the field and what coverage we were getting.” Fromm said Monken’s offensive scheme allows for a great deal more control at the line of scrimmage than the Pro Style offenses he played in during his three-year career leading Georgia.

Still, the options and plays Bennett has at the line of scrimmage can vary from week to week. “I think the baseline is higher for sure, to do whatever you want,” Fromm said. “But there is some give and take week to week on certain things depending on the predictably of what we are getting, and the comfortability in knowing they are going to line up the way we think they are going to line up.” Fromm’s explanation explains what Coach Kirby Smart has meant after some games — Missouri, particularly — when he said they put too much on Bennett. Fromm also shared how focused this team would be on playing one game at a time leading up to the SEC Championship Game, which he believes is one of the bigger goals for this team. “It’s huge, it’s an opportunity at redemption, as well,” Fromm said, echoing what current Bulldogs’ players have said this season. “When it comes to the beginning of the season and you are setting out your goals of what this team wants to be and wants to accomplish, it starts with winning the East, and the next step is wining the SEC Championship Game.