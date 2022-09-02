Dawgnation Logo
Jake Fromm provides insight into Georgia quarterbacks, Bulldogs’ offense

Former Georgia quarterback appeared with DawgNation at Marlow's Dunwoody on Thursday night to share analysis and memories with the Bulldogs' fans.
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Jake Fromm knows what winning football looks like, and he likes the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“He’s going to put his playmakers in the right spots to get those matchups to make plays,” Fromm said on Thursday night.

“And we’re going to bank on the percentage of our guys winning against your guys more times than not.”

Fromm, appearing with DawgNation’s Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley at Marlow’s Dunwoody, has unique insight into what it takes to win at Georgia.

Fromm guided the Bulldogs to a 36-7 record, an SEC championship and wins in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. To boot, Fromm tallied a 12-1mark against rivals Florida (3-0), Tennessee (3-0), Georgia Tech (3-0) and Auburn (3-1) from 2017-2019.

Stetson Bennett, who will start for No. 3-ranked Georgia against No. 11 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was Fromm’s understudy in 2017 and 2019.

“Stetson, he’s unfazed,” Fromm said, complimenting Bennett on his determination and resiliency.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone says, good or bad, he’s going out to be Stet and play ball.”

If anyone can understand the expectations Bennett faces returning to Georgia after winning a national championship, it’s Fromm, who was a defensive stop away from leading the Bulldogs to the 2017 national title.

“You get to that second year, everything you did, everybody wants some more, so the expectation is there, whereas it wasn’t really in the first,” Fromm said.

“So it’s just how to manage that and how to use it to fuel you in certain situations,” he said. “And also knowing when to take the load of yourself and let the other good players around you to help carry that burden.

“As long as Stetson has the right people around him I think he’ll do fantastic.”

Fromm, back on the UGA campus taking classes after spending the past two years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, has strong takeaways on other Bulldogs’ quarterbacks:

• Gunner Stockton

“I love Gunner, he’s a guy who prepares. I’m in the QB room right now, working on my classes, so I get to see who comes in and out, and man Gunner is there a lot, a ton.”

• Brock Vandagriff

“Brock is a bigger guy, an athletic guy. I think he has all the talent in the world. For him it’s building on his mental game of understanding of the offense and what Coach Monken wants to get accomplished week to week and throughout the game plan.”

• Carson Beck

“When you look at Carson, very prototypical NFL quarterback. You see a guy who is a bigger guy with a big arm, not as mobile compared to the other guys not on the roster, but if he can do what he does better than the other guys, there maybe could be an opportunity for him.”

Fromm noted that Bennett and the quarterbacks have plenty of options, and Monken will be looking to make the offense even better.

“You just pick and choose, who do we want to use this week, who do we want to be our decoy,” Fromm said. “But it’s also going back to Stetson, the expectations that is there, but the expectation is there for Coach Monken, as well.

“The proof is in the pudding of last year, but we have to build on it, we have to get better.”

