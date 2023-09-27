ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is encouraged by the progress Ladd McConkey has made this week and is hopeful the preseason All-SEC receiver can at least play a role.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Auburn (3-1, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in what’s expected to be a physical battle in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

McConkey, an explosive receiver with electric open-field running skills that keep defenses honest by attracting a great deal of attention, has yet to play this season on account of a back injury.

Smart shared the McConkey has seen several specialists and has made progress in his return to practice this week.

“He’s looked really good,” Smart said on Wednesday, having watched film of Tuesday’s practice and communicated with his player. “It’s been a walk before you run, run before you sprint, and then sprint and get contact.

“We’re in stages of that. It’s one of those things that we don’t know what’s gonna cause it to frustrate or bother him, and he has to trust it.”

Back injuries are difficult to project, meaning McConkey will likely travel barring a setback but still be a game-time decision.

“He’s coming back, and he’s getting faster each day in terms of ramping up,” Smart said. “And then conditioning is a factor as well, because we expect it to be hot and he hasn’t played a lot, so there may be a role for him in what he does.”

Smart had stressed on Tuesday night that UGA would not rush McConkey back, but that he had run routes and caught some balls in practice this week after being limited the previous two weeks.