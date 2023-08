Wilson was one of Georgia’s mid-term enrollee freshmen and made great progress, returning an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in the G-Day Game.

Things didn’t go so well for Wilson in the first scrimmage of fall camp at Sanford Stadium.

“It was a scary play,” Smart acknowledged. “But he seems to be fine, he walked off the field on his own, and Ron (Courson) feels good about it. But we have to do all the due diligence.”

Smart said he didn’t know of any other significant injuries, “other than Raylen’s,” adding that UGA does not believe Wilson suffered any ligament damage.

There were some ankle injuries, Smart said, but none the head coach felt worth mentioning.