Quay Walker: Green Bay Packers take Georgia football linebacker in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft

He joins Travon Walker and Jordan Davis as Bulldogs in the first round. Travon Walker went No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Philadelphia Eagles took Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick. Walker is the first linebacker of the board.

Another Georgia defender is off the board in the first round, as linebacker Quay Walker is heading to the Green Bay Packers

It is the second-straight year the Packers took a Georgia Bulldog, as they took Eric Stokes last year.

Walker had never played inside linebacker before signing with Georgia. He played sparingly his first two years on campus but began to emerge as a starter during the 2020 season. He started every game for Georgia during the 2021 season. He picked 67 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

It is believed that Walker’s best football is still in front of him. He played with fellow 2022 NFL Draft prospects Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall during the 2021 season, with the trio being a big reason Georgia won the National Championship.

Walker’s stock rose throughout the draft process, thanks in part to an absurd combine performance. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Walker ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, showcasing his explosive athleticism. Walker’s measurables are part of the reason some NFL teams actually had Walker higher on their draft boards than Dean, despite the latter being more accomplished.

Walker is the first Georgia linebacker taken in the first round since Roquan Smith went in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has become one of the best position coaches in the country, Tae Crowder and Monty Rice also getting taken in recent seasons.

What Kirby Smart said about Quay Walker

“Those three guys have played a lot of football around here. We’re certainly going to miss them when they’re gone, but they are really good football players. They practice as hard as anybody on the team and Nakobe (Dean), Channing (Tindall), and Quay (Walker) have no egos. It’s just another microcosm of the entire team when you watch that unit that they don’t get upset over who starts, they don’t get upset over who makes plays. They make a lot of calls and they lead our defense.” -- Kirby Smart about the Georgia linebackers, including Walker

Quote to know about Quay Walker