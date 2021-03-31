Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

BREAKING: 2022 Australian punter Brett Thorson commits to UGA

Brett Thorson/Twitter
Jeff Sentell

DawgNation might want to change the name of its popular daily blog to G’Day UGA. At least for a day. That’s because the Bulldogs picked up a commitment on Wednesday from Australian punter Brett Thorson.

Thorson will be on full scholarship. He also becomes a member of the class of 2022.

That links the Bulldogs up with a recent trend in college football. Several SEC programs of late have had great success by bringing punters across the globe to study abroad and play college football in America.

Thorson now becomes the 12th member of the 2022 class in Athens. We can also certainly add him to the out-of-state list, too.

He’s the first specialist in the class and his big leg will be needed to replace the talents of 2021 senior Jake Camarda in Athens.

If memory serves, then Thorson will be the first international Bulldog on scholarship for the football team since Georgia legend Richard Tardits came over from France during the Vince Dooley era.

It was roughly 5 a.m. local time in Australia when Thorson made his commitment.

Of that, we can certainly say this is the first commitment made to UGA from a prospect 17 hours ahead of the current local time in Athens.

