When DawgNation published its expansive 2021 recruiting yearbook for the 2021 cycle, there was the need to note California tight end Brock Bowers and the unique place he had in the new signing class.

He’s already on campus. The studious scholar-athlete is the son of an educator (4.33 high school GPA) from a family of athletes. It seems highly likely that his head is going to be on straight during his time in Athens.

There was a lot to his scouting profile than just that. When Georgia released its 2021 roster updates on its homepage this week, it was hard not to spy the specifics on Bowers.

6-foot-4. 230 pounds. Yowza.

Kirby Smart and Todd Hartley and the rest of the staff really let the genie out of the bottle for the tight end room with this guy. What’s that line from the “Aladdin” classic Disney movie?

“Ain’t never had a friend like me,” the title character voiced by Robin Williams sang out.

Well, the Bulldogs “ain’t never a had a” tight end quite like Bowers since Smart has been in town. That’s why Bowers was dubbed the “Unicorn” signee in the 2021 class.

Consider the following:

6-foot-4 and 230 pounds

Tested in the spring of 2019 with a vertical leap of 40-plus inches AND a 4.5 laser in the 40

He turned 14 of his 39 catches into touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

His 7-on-7 coach will often say that Bowers reminds him of NFL Pro Bowler George Kittle.

Didn’t get a senior season this past fall out in California due to the pandemic

Had a season-opening game as a junior was: 1) Eight catches for 91 yards and two scores 2) 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. That’s a rarefied stat line for a tight end.

His 39 catches in 2019 also produced 1,098 yards. It was a gaudy 28.2 yards per catch.

Bowers played TE, RB, WR, LB and punt returner for his high school team.

Wrapped up 25 stops, eight tackles for losses and a sack on defense as an OLB as a junior.

In his last two varsity seasons, he had 21 combined touchdown catches and over 1,700 receiving yards.

Finished third on his team back in 2019 in rushing with 355 yards, including a pair of 100-yard games.

Let’s pull out two quotes from his 7-on-7 coach Nathan Kenion. He has been his 7-on-7 coach since he was in the eighth grade.

“What I then have been telling all these college coaches about him was that somebody was going to luck into having a throwback jewel,” Kenion said. “Brock is a quiet star. There’s a lot of loud stars out there but he is a quiet star. He doesn’t talk back. He listens. He applies. He learns very quickly. He doesn’t shy away from any opportunity to compete or get better.”

KTPrep was rated as one of the nation’s top 7-on-7 travel teams in 2019 by at least one entity. They finished No. 15 in the country. If KTPrep played six games in a tournament, Bowers was likely to have at least 8-10 touchdown catches.

“I’ve worked with a lot of kids and kids of his caliber aren’t really built like that anymore,” Kenion said. “They are not built for the long haul of the grind of what it takes to really kind of separate themselves. I tell people all the time that Brock is going to be even more impressive in person day-to-day than even what people are aware of.”

If you think that guy loves Bowers, wait until you see what Terrence Edwards had to say.

What Terrence Edwards loves about Brock Bowers

DawgNation’s film room series has previously featured the evaluations of former All-American and 2002 second-round NFL draft pick Jon Stinchmob. The wave this week features the breakdowns of another all-time Georgia great in Terrence Edwards.

Edwards owns all the prime A1A beachfront real estate in the Georgia record books for a receiver. The former “Mr. Football” out of Washington County is the career record holder in catches (204), yards (3,093) and touchdowns (30) from 1999-2002.

He’s not just the longevity ‘Dawg either. Edwards also holds the school records for most receiving yards and touchdowns (11) in a single season. It also garners him the distinction of being the only 1,000-yard receiver in Bulldog history with his 1,004-yard effort in 2002.

The most productive WR in Georgia football history broke down what he sees in the nation’s No. 3 TE prospect (247Sports Composite) for DawgNation.

“He’s a very fluid athlete, Edwards said. “If you watch his tape, he’s not this big lumbering tight end that we are normally seeing. He’s not Darnell Washington and I think the world of Darnell Washington being 6-foot-8 and 260. Brock Bowers is a very fluid athlete. He is a big receiver right now masquerading as a tight end.”

He called him “the new-age tight end” in his breakdown.

“I don’t want to go there, but he reminds me of Travis Kelce a lot,” Edwards said. “Just how fluid he is. Just being a big wide receiver.”

Check out the video embedded above and below for a few of his takes on the following:

What does he think of the versatility he flashes on film?

What does Edwards think of Mitchell’s hands and the way he runs his routes?

Can he be a three-level receiver at Georgia?

What are the best routes he will run to maximize his vast skill set?

How is he at getting yards after the catch?

What kind of a route runner is he? Edwards didn’t grade him on a curve as a tight end either.

The 2021 DawgNation film room so far

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)