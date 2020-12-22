Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers up a chance to check in with 2022 LB commit CJ Washington of Cedartown High School in Northwest Georgia.

ROME, Ga. — CJ Washington. Cedartown High School. UGA commit. Works out in the offseason with Nick Chubb. Plays on both sides of the ball at DE, LB and RB.

Those are the things that DawgNation already knows about Washington. He committed to UGA right about the time the world was wondering this summer if we would have college or high school football in 2020.

Washington has been fun to cover. Besides his exploits carrying the football.

He quickly pared his recruiting choices down a top 3 this spring and committed to UGA prior to his junior year.

When DawgNation got a chance to catch up with Washington at the Georgia Elite Classic at Barron Stadium in Rome this weekend, there were a few things to track.

For starters, he was busy recruiting priority Georgia 2022 targets Daniel Martin and Mykel Williams at the event. Martin said that 2022 commits Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Washington have been constantly peppering him about how much he’s needed to commit to the G.

That sort of stuff led one to believe that his commitment to Georgia has been working out as much as he does in the weight room. It doesn’t seem to be lessening at all.

Washington even had a novel term for it. He’s up on his “Avengers” movies for sure.

“My commitment to Georgia is still very strong,” he said. “It is stronger than Thanos.”

That’s a new one. Thanos is the fictional immortal villain in the “Avengers” movie storyline that proved to be stronger than several bands of Earth’s mightiest superheroes in the last two movies of that genre.

It took all the 5-star heroes that Captain America, Iron Man and Thor could muster up and yet it was still a fleeting battle.

Look what Thanos did to The Hulk below. He didn’t even need to use the power stone from the collection of Infinity gems he collected for his Infinity Gauntlet. If we’re thinking in Georgia football terms, this expresses how strong he was before he started throwing the ball downfield with JT Daniels.

Thanos and Hulk were at equal strength when they fought in 'Avengers: Infinity War' but Hulk's raw fighting style was no match for Thanos who trained in the Art of War on Titan He didn't even use the Power Stone pic.twitter.com/0UjyPmMIwQ — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) December 20, 2020

In short, that pledge to UGA is going to hold up for the foreseeable future.

CJ Washington on Daniel Martin and Mykel Williams

Williams has been profiled on DawgNation recently. He had 17 sacks as a junior for Hardaway High in 2020. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound rising junior ranks as a top 45 national recruit for 2022 already on the 247Sports Composite.

He was named the MVP of the 2020 Georgia Elite Classic Junior vs. Senior game after his three-sack performance. He also doubled as a strong side tackle on “Heavy” sets for the Junior team, too.

Another good run from 2022 Georgia commit @cedric_washing4 in two-way duty on both sides of the ball today. Washington was limited today and wasn’t at full speed. He still gave it a go. pic.twitter.com/601w2faxQe — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 20, 2020

Georgia 2022 LB commit @cedric_washing4 doubles as a mighty fine RB in high school. He’s not quite healthy at the @GAEliteClassic but still makes that No. 66 on a skill guy look pretty good. He’s at DE on third downs today. Running behind @MykelW_50 on this rep. pic.twitter.com/Dofztfjwam — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 20, 2020

Washington ran behind him on several plays for big chunk yards in the first half before he left the game at the half with a nagging hamstring injury.

“It would be wonderful to get Mykel at Georgia,” Washington said. “He’s a great guy. He’s physical. Fast. He’s really flexible because we had to stretch before this and he’s really flexible for a guy his size. We could really use him on the ‘Dawgs. Yeah, we could.”

“I didn’t really want to say too much because I didn’t want to bug him, but I told him ‘We need you’ in the class and you know you could help us out a lot. We need the best class of 2022 prospects out of Georgia. We’ve already got a handful coming but we need to keep stacking it up. Keep that stacking going.”

Martin also got the good word, too. Martin told DawgNation that he still has that “home” feeling over the weekend when it comes to UGA.

“That”s a headhunter,” Washington said. “He will hit anybody really.”

He wasn’t sure of a set position for Martin.

“He can do it all,” Washington said. “I really don’t know what he should be in college. I just know he should be at Georgia. He’s really impressive at like every spot he goes to.”

He tried to go at The Classic. He said at times when he tried to run on Saturday it felt like knives were sticking him in that area of his leg. He pulled it earlier this fall while playing for Cedartown and decided not to overdo it with track season coming up at Cedartown.

“I was just trying to play through it with the game today,” Washington said. “In the beginning, it wasn’t hurting but as I started running and starting playing defense the pain started coming back and stuff. I will just wait it out and it was pointless for me to go all-in when I have track season coming up.”

