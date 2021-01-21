Dylan Fairchild. Go ahead and pick a quick bio bullet point off his resume. They are all going to impress.

All-American offensive lineman

Defending Class 7A state wrestling champion

2021 Georgia signee

Nation’s No. 5 offensive guard prospect and a top 100 overall recruit (247Sports Composite)

Fairchild, simply put, has been a bear on the offensive line for West Forsyth High School. The level of athleticism he brings to the table was evident in how he pinned an opponent in four seconds during the 7A state wrestling championships a year ago.

He never lost a match and pinned all of his opponents. Fairchild is also the third All-American offensive lineman that signed up to play for assistant coach Matt Luke in the 2021 cycle.

Why did he choose Georgia? Fairchild bodyslammed that topic. Even if he needed more than four seconds to cover the depth of why he loves Georgia.

“I think all around, academically and football side of the things, this is going to be the best decision I make in my life,” Fairchild said last May when he committed to Georgia. “I feel the chemistry at Georgia. I feel a serious match with them.”

“I have to surround myself with the best people in the country and there’s no better place to do that than Georgia.”

What Jon Stinchcomb sees in OL signee Dylan Fairchild

“You watch him play and he plays like a wrestler,” Stinchcomb said. “He bends really well. He uses leverage and for those guys, it reminds me of Iowa’s offensive line. Where I think they grow up in like wrestling country where you get a bottle at one [year old] and you start wresting at two. Because all those guys understand leverage. They understand angles and good power positions.”

“Dylan Fairchild is cut from that same cloth.”

Stinchcomb, a former UGA All-American, was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. Check out the video embedded above and below for a few takes on the following:

Where does he seem his playing the most at UGA?

How does he hold up in pass protection?

What does Fairchild do to “win” on the most successful plays on his tape?

What technique elements does he need to clean up before he’s ready at Georgia?

Can he also play center in the SEC?

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm and Brock Vandagriff coming up over the next month. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)