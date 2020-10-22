Georgia didn’t get a win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Yet the Bulldogs got another opportunity on Thursday night to notch an important win for the 2021 recruiting class with a decision made by prized defensive back prospect Kamari Lassiter.

Auburn. Clemson. Georgia. Georgia Tech.

4 hats on the table. pic.twitter.com/3AAVPkK6BR — James Fletcher III (@jdfletch3) October 23, 2020

There was no letting this one slip away late or the second half of this decision.

One Thing Fasho,2 things for certain.. I will ALWAYS be a Down South Georgia Boy!!

I’M COMING HOME!! pic.twitter.com/dXkfp0UMB0 — K ³ (@kamari_lassiter) October 23, 2020

Lassiter showed that a deflating win on the trail still doesn’t impede Georgia’s momentum on the recruiting trail. The 3-star cornerback target from American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa opted to return home to Georgia with his college decision.

The nation’s No. 26 cornerback prospect and No. 355 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) grew up in Georgia. He still has a Georgia area code on his cell phone and he’s now the 17th public commitment for Kirby Smart and his staff in the 2021 class.

Rivals.com, with a rating that is part of the 247Sports Composite, lists Lassiter as a 4-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 250 overall recruit.

This decision moves Georgia up to the No. 6 overall class in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for the 2021 cycle. The Bulldogs now ascend past both USC and Michigan in the 2021 class rankings.

American Christian, a Class 3A school in Alabama, entered Thursday night’s game with a 7-0 ranking so far in 2021. American Christian head coach Chris Smelley told AL.com over the summer how he considers Lassiter to be far more than just a football player.

“He’s long,” Smelley told AL.com recently. “He’s got speed. He’s aggressive. He doesn’t shy away from contact. His football IQ is off the charts. He is a 4.0 student who also did well on the ACT. The sky is the limit for sure.”

The newest Bulldog commit is not just a defensive back, but a fine all-around playmaker on special teams and on the offensive side of the ball, too. He caught 34 passes for 800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 and also picked off four passes as a frequently lonely cornerback on defense.

Check out the senior highlights for Lassiter up to this point.

