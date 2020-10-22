BREAKING: 3-star Tuscaloosa CB Kamari Lassiter makes his college decision
Georgia didn’t get a win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Yet the Bulldogs got another opportunity on Thursday night to notch an important win for the 2021 recruiting class with a decision made by prized defensive back prospect Kamari Lassiter.
Auburn. Clemson. Georgia. Georgia Tech.
4 hats on the table. pic.twitter.com/3AAVPkK6BR
— James Fletcher III (@jdfletch3) October 23, 2020
There was no letting this one slip away late or the second half of this decision.
One Thing Fasho,2 things for certain.. I will ALWAYS be a Down South Georgia Boy!!
I’M COMING HOME!! pic.twitter.com/dXkfp0UMB0
— K ³ (@kamari_lassiter) October 23, 2020
Lassiter showed that a deflating win on the trail still doesn’t impede Georgia’s momentum on the recruiting trail. The 3-star cornerback target from American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa opted to return home to Georgia with his college decision.
Watch Kamari Lassiter (@kamari_lassiter) commit live: https://t.co/M2578InEuQ
— James Fletcher III (@jdfletch3) October 23, 2020
The nation’s No. 26 cornerback prospect and No. 355 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) grew up in Georgia. He still has a Georgia area code on his cell phone and he’s now the 17th public commitment for Kirby Smart and his staff in the 2021 class.
Rivals.com, with a rating that is part of the 247Sports Composite, lists Lassiter as a 4-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 250 overall recruit.
@kamari_lassiter Big Time!! Let’s go brother. #GoDawgs 🐶🌊
— brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) October 23, 2020
This decision moves Georgia up to the No. 6 overall class in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for the 2021 cycle. The Bulldogs now ascend past both USC and Michigan in the 2021 class rankings.
American Christian, a Class 3A school in Alabama, entered Thursday night’s game with a 7-0 ranking so far in 2021. American Christian head coach Chris Smelley told AL.com over the summer how he considers Lassiter to be far more than just a football player.
“He’s long,” Smelley told AL.com recently. “He’s got speed. He’s aggressive. He doesn’t shy away from contact. His football IQ is off the charts. He is a 4.0 student who also did well on the ACT. The sky is the limit for sure.”
The newest Bulldog commit is not just a defensive back, but a fine all-around playmaker on special teams and on the offensive side of the ball, too. He caught 34 passes for 800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 and also picked off four passes as a frequently lonely cornerback on defense.
KribCall📞 pic.twitter.com/68BggqpnZj
— K ³ (@kamari_lassiter) October 18, 2020
Check out the senior highlights for Lassiter up to this point.
