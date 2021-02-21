Middle Georgia native Lovasea’ Carroll was once committed to South Carolina. He was even in Sanford Stadium that fateful afternoon when the Gamecocks stunned Georgia in 2019.

He still chose Georgia. The 4-star RB almost backed off that pledge, but still stayed commitment to Georgia in June of 2020.

“I mean it is ‘RBU’ there,” Carroll said, referring to UGA as “Running Back University” in his reply. “What’s not to like about going to a school like that?”

He expanded on that.

“They bring in top offensive linemen, too,” Carroll said last year. “Top linemen. They’ve probably got the No. 1 class in offensive lineman from last year. They will probably do that again this year. Who wouldn’t want to run behind big boys like that?”

Carroll’s commitment even weathered a late charge from other border rivals like Florida, but he remained a Bulldog. He signed with UGA in the 2021 cycle back in December and was an early enrollee in January of 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder said back then that DawgNation could score his decision as a late pull from Florida. He was being tempted by a pitch that he could see the field much earlier with the Gators.

“Florida was in the lead but like I have been telling everyone else out of all five of my schools now I would still go to any one of them,” he said. “I feel like Georgia is just the one. It is my hometown. What better place to do it than in your city and home state basically.”

Why did the Gators hold that short-lived lead?

“They were just coming at me harder and stuff like that,” he said.

That term “RBU” was still on Carroll’s mind as he signed with UGA back on December 16, 2020.

As you check the highlights embedded of Carroll below, please bear in mind that those are from his sophomore season at Warren County. There were no cut-ups on HUDL of his senior season at IMG Academy. Check out his junior tape at IMG with the Ascenders below.

What Terrence Edwards sees in Lovasea’ Carroll

DawgNation’s film room series has previously featured the evaluations of former All-American and 2002 second-round NFL draft pick Jon Stinchmob. The wave this week features the breakdowns of another all-time Georgia great in Terrence Edwards.

Edwards owns all the prime A1A beachfront real estate in the Georgia record books for a receiver. The former “Mr. Football” out of Washington County is the career record holder in catches (204), yards (3,093) and touchdowns (30) from 1999-2002.

He’s not just the longevity ‘Dawg either. Edwards also holds the school records for most receiving yards and touchdowns (11) in a single season. It also garners him the distinction of being the only 1,000-yard receiver in Bulldog history with his 1,004-yard effort in 2002.

The most productive WR in Georgia football history broke down what he sees in the nation’s No. 6 RB prospect in the 2021 cycle (247Sports Composite) for DawgNation.

The class notes from “TE” are telling.

“The first thing I’ve got is speed,” Edwards said. “Man, that’s the first thing that pops off about this guy is how fast he is. And I’ve got to give him a shout-out right here. Because my Middle Georgia players I just have an affinity for. His hometown in Warrenton is 25 to 30 minutes away from my hometown in Sandersville, Georgia. He’s another one of those Middle Georgia kids that come from a small school.”

Edward described him as a “one-cut guy” in his breakdown.

“He puts his foot in the ground and gets to top speed very well,” Edwards said of Carroll.

Check out the video embedded above for a few of his takes on the following:

Which former Bulldog does Carroll remind him of?

Is he a make-you-miss type RB? Why is that?

When should DawgNation expect to see him on the field?

What does Edwards still need to see more of from Carroll?

How does he fit into the loaded “RBU” depth chart at Georgia?

What unique position can he see “LC” making the quickest contribution early in Athens?

The 2021 DawgNation film room so far

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)