Marcus Allen: Talented CB target gives strong impression of new DBs coach Jahmile Addae

Marcus Allen knows who Marcus Allen is. For those that do not, a quick consult with the NFL record book would be an apt remedy. The former Los Angeles Raider and Kansas City Chief played from 1982-1997. At the time of his retirement, the Hall of Famer had amassed the most rushing touchdowns (123) in NFL history. The former NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP still ranks sixth all-time with his 145 career scores.

That’s the Marcus Allen most know. The rest of this space will detail the Marcus Allen that DawgNation will want to know in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Walton High cornerback Marcus Xavier Allen knows all about the former Raider legend. “My parents actually said no they did not name me after the famous football player but I’ve always had people mention my name,” Allen said. “After they say my name they go ‘Oh that famous football player named Marcus Allen who has been in the NFL’ all the time,” Allen said. The huge “My Hero Academia” anime fan would be cool with it, though. Just maybe not Shoto Todoroki cool, though. “Oh yeah of course I had to watch the highlights,” Marcus Allen said. “He was a great player so I’m fine with it if I was named after him.” The 6-foot-2, 170-pound rising senior is being heavily recruited by Georgia, among others.

“That was really big for Georgia,” he said. “Another great QB for that program. I’m in Hustle, INC. practice with him and he’s great.” Stockton is a Northeast Georgia country boy, but very relatable. Perhaps the best description so far has been that Stockton is an easy friend. He makes folks happy to have him around. “Based on what I’ve seen, he just looks like a leader on the field,” Allen said. “I think that’s important. The way he acts, he acts like a leader.” The family connections to know with Marcus Allen The real Allens to know here will actually be the ones who he has grown up with across the dinner table. His father, Derrik T. Allen, played college basketball. He was the captain of the Army team. Allen’s older brother, Derrik, signed with Notre Dame out of high school and has since transferred to Georgia Tech. When Derrik was coming up, his father and brother acknowledged that Marcus was the “real athlete in the family” because he was already tearing up defenses as a middle school running back.

