Moliki Matavao: Nation’s No. 4 TE sets his commitment date

Moliki Matavao has roots in Georgia. He still has family in Liberty County. That’s from when his grandfather served at Fort Stewart while his father was growing up. It means that his grandmother, along with two of his uncles, still live in Hinesville. The 4-star TE from Nevada has been to visit UGA before. That was last summer. When he released his top schools list earlier this month, the Bulldogs were on that list. They have been one of his top schools for some time.

“There’s no special reason in the day,” Matavao told DawgNation just after he released that May 27 date. “It is just when I feel like time will be right.” Does he already have a decision made? “I have not came up with a decision yet,” he told DawgNation. “But by then I will.” When he told DawgNation prior to that final six reveal he was close to making a decision, he wasn’t kidding. Matavao has wanted to prioritize a normal senior season that would be stress-free from the twists and turns of a contested recruiting process. “Those are the ones I will be visiting whenever this opens up and if it doesn’t open up I plan on pretty much committing either in May or June,” he said back on April 25. Could the January 2021 early enrollee have made the choice back then?