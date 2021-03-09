Why top-rated DL Mykel Williams hit the pause button on his commitment decision

Williams, the highest-rated lineman in Georgia for the 2022 cycle, was set to make his commitment on March 15. That was to honor his father John Johnson for everything that he’d done for him coming up.

Mykel Williams had a conversation with his father this morning. He called it “extremely stressful.”

He said a big part of it now was to just see himself taking those college visits when they return in June. He still wants to make his decision before his senior year. He does have his younger sister’s birthday in mind in August as a new commitment date possibility.

That could be a new “time will tell” possibility for him.

“If it is not done before my senior year then it will be done before midseason of my senior year,” he said. “I know that for sure.”

Williams said that the schools are the same. Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Southern Cal are all big in his process still.

This was also a matter of all those schools really turning up the heat with what was perceived less than a week to go to garner the commitment from a very likely future 5-star prospect.

It seemed like everyone was in his ear about it all.