Tre’Quon Fegans checks every box for a name to know in the 2022 recruiting cycle for DawgNation.

Tough competition in Alabama Class 6A football. Height. Weight. Playmaking ability. Size. Length. Speed.

Fegans is a rising junior out of Oxford High in Alabama. He may be in the heart of Tide and Tigers territory, but he is already feeling a certain type of way about the Bulldogs.

“I love Georgia,” Fegans said.

What is he looking for?

“Whatever my heart decides,” he said. “Whatever feels like where home is.”

That sounds a lot like a town tucked inside Clarke County in Northeast Georgia at this time. What comes to mind when he thinks of Georgia?

“Home,” Fegans said. “That’s what comes to my mind now. It is just a place that brings about a feeling. I can’t even explain it. Just thinking about Georgia it just feels like home. It is just a place that just gets me thinking. I like their defense. I love their defense and coach Kirby [Smart] over there. I’ve got a real good relationship with all the coaches there.”

Here’s the kicker. He’s never been to Georgia. Not yet.

Georgia is recruiting him “real hard.” Florida, Miami and South Carolina are also in the mix here. He’s already established his top 10 schools earlier this year. Nebraska is also coming on, too.

Look for him to make his decision before the first game of his senior season. No later than that.

“I might do a top 5 or I might just go ahead and choose,” Fegans said.

If he drops to a top 5, the Bulldogs will be in that mix. Fegans said the Bulldogs would be in a top 3 cutdown, too. Easy.

It sounds like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina would make up his current top five schools. How hard will it be for him to leave the state of Alabama?

“It is going to be hard but sometimes you have got to leave home if you want to go do great things,” he said.

DawgNation will have to love the nickname here.

“They call me ‘Meezy’ and I don’t even know why,” Fegans said. “Everybody just gave me that name. My grandma also used to call me ‘Pop Pop’ and that just kind of stuck with me in my early years after she passed.”

Tre’Quon Fegans on UGA defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae

Addae got on the horn (or the Zoom] quickly with Fegans.

“He called me the first day he was in the office,” Fegans said. “He said I was the first person [in the 2022 class] that he called. He said that’s who they recommended me to call first. It was me.”

How does he compare to former defensive backs coach Charlton Warren?

“Oh, they are different,” Fegans said. “Coach Warren and I had a good relationship, too. But I’ve just really started to get to know coach Addae. He told me a little bit about himself. I really don’t know a whole bunch about him just yet.”

He wears No. 5 for Oxford. He’s the fifth-born son in the Fegans family, but it was really a coincidence he has that digit.

“I really am,” Fegans said. “But I didn’t even think about that. My favorite number is seven and I’ve got like eight brothers. I’ve never thought about it being the fifth kid like that. You just brought that up. I’ve never even thought about it all like that.”

Coach’s corner: Oxford coach Keith Etheredge on Fegans

The coach of Oxford High School in Alabama has won five state championships in his first 15 years as a head coach. Pretty sport.

He carries a very high opinion of Fegans and that’s after sending multiple players to play for both Alabama and Auburn over those 15 years. He says his rising senior is just about a half-inch shy of the 6-foot-3 mark.

“He’s long and probably 185 to 190 pounds,” Etheredge said. “He’s so close to 6-foot-3. I know with his hair that he is 6 foot, 3 inches already.”

Nickel? Safety? Hybrid? He had zero hesitation about his Saturday position evaluation.

“He’s a corner,” Etheredge said. “He’s a definite corner. He’s a big corner. Got great speed. Plays great with his hands. Real physical kid. He’s a kid that you can put him on anybody and he’s going to lock them down.”

That included 5-star Alabama signee Ga’Quincy McKinstry in the 2021 class. McKinstry will play basketball and cornerback at Alabama, but he had 45 catches for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense.

Just not against Fegans. The 5-star who carries the nickname “Kool-Aid” couldn’t bust through the chains he had on him.

He had zero catches against Fegans.

“There was one time when [McKinstry] got caught on the opposite side of him and we couldn’t get it switched fast enough and ‘Kool-Aid’ caught a fare for a touchdown,” Etheredge said. “The rest of the time he didn’t do anything. He didn’t do anything against Tre’Quon the year before. We didn’t isolate him on “Kool-Aid” until late in the game in the fourth round of the state playoffs. We put him on him and there really was nothing.”

“He’s used to drawing the best player and the two years I’ve been here when he’s covering somebody you don’t have to worry about them. He locks them down and “Kool-Aid” is a special kid, too. Very special football player and he didn’t do any damage against Tre’Quon.”

Etheredge had the same to say about Fegans.

“Tre’Quon is one of those kids that is a once-in-a-lifetime kid that you get to coach,” the Oxford High coach said “He started here as a freshman and this is as big of football as you can get in Alabama. We are going to play Thompson. We are going to play Central Phenix-City. We’re going to play anybody we can to showcase our kids.”

Another reason that makes Tre’Quon Fegans a special player

He also believes Fegans will make his decision well in advance of his senior season.

“That’s just the kind of kid he is,” Etheredge said. “Team first. All football player first. Just wants to play football. Tre’Quon would be a great basketball player here because of the way he moves and he’s such a great athlete. But he’s just all about playing football.”

“He doesn’t want to do any interviews mostly. He just wants to play on Friday nights. He told me he doesn’t care about all the interviews. College coaches love those kids, man. Because they just want to come in and work. Today I was in the weight room and this kid is a DB and he is up there with a hang clean of 275 pounds. This kid is a worker.”

“He comes from a big family. All great athletes. All boys. His mom is the only female. They are just great parents. They stay on their boys and make sure those boys are going to be doing right all the time.”

His father, Antwon, is a key influencer. He has a son at Arkansas State and a lot of his sons are also going to make their mark in college football.

“My Dad has taught me a lot,” Tre’Quon Fegans said. “Not just about football. But about life. Lessons. Things that come after football because football is not going to be here forever. My dad has taught us all the things we will need to know in the real world. Not just about football.”

Check his junior film below. He’s a highly-skilled player who has been coached up. This is a savvy technical DB.

“Got to rely on your technique,” Fegans said. “If you are too aggressive, then you will mess up.”

