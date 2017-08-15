UGA recruiting: Stock for 2018 class could skyrocket over the next week

Want a daily lap through UGA football recruiting? That’s what the Intel will bring at least five days a week. In this edition, Intel takes a close look at the players Georgia possibly could add to its 2018 recruiting class over the next week.

According to the latest 247Sports team composite rankings, Georgia ranks No. 59 nationally with its nine public commitments for 2018.

That could change. Rapidly.

Georgia is poised to land three commitments over the next four days. If that happens, the 2018 class could be sitting at No. 22 nationally. (This is figured out by using the 247Sports class calculator feature.)

If these commitments happen, the Bulldogs also would soar from No. 13 to No. 6 in the SEC rankings. The SEC teams that occupy the top 5 slots in those rankings would have 20, 17, 16, 19 and 16 commitments.

Here’s a look at everything that is in play for UGA this week. The class will garner a tremendous boost if the following all takes place:

4-star WR Elijah Moore (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) chooses UGA over Ole Miss at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

4-star DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari (Marietta, Ga.) chooses UGA over Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

4-star WR Kearis Jackson (Fort Valley, Ga.) chooses UGA over Alabama and Auburn at approximately 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

It would be an impressive salvo of one-upmanship in the commit game for the program. If Moore chooses UGA, then he would become the second-highest commit for the 2018 class, following 5-star running back Zamir White (Laurinburg, N.C.).