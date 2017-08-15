UGA recruiting: Stock for 2018 class could skyrocket over the next week
Want a daily lap through UGA football recruiting? That’s what the Intel will bring at least five days a week. In this edition, Intel takes a close look at the players Georgia possibly could add to its 2018 recruiting class over the next week.
_______________________________________________________
According to the latest 247Sports team composite rankings, Georgia ranks No. 59 nationally with its nine public commitments for 2018.
That could change. Rapidly.
Georgia is poised to land three commitments over the next four days. If that happens, the 2018 class could be sitting at No. 22 nationally. (This is figured out by using the 247Sports class calculator feature.)
If these commitments happen, the Bulldogs also would soar from No. 13 to No. 6 in the SEC rankings. The SEC teams that occupy the top 5 slots in those rankings would have 20, 17, 16, 19 and 16 commitments.
Here’s a look at everything that is in play for UGA this week. The class will garner a tremendous boost if the following all takes place:
- 4-star WR Elijah Moore (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) chooses UGA over Ole Miss at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
- 4-star DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari (Marietta, Ga.) chooses UGA over Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
- 4-star WR Kearis Jackson (Fort Valley, Ga.) chooses UGA over Alabama and Auburn at approximately 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
It would be an impressive salvo of one-upmanship in the commit game for the program. If Moore chooses UGA, then he would become the second-highest commit for the 2018 class, following 5-star running back Zamir White (Laurinburg, N.C.).
Then if Ojulari chooses UGA on Thursday, he would become the second-highest commitment for the 2018 class.
If Jackson then chooses UGA on Saturday, he would become the second-highest commitment for the 2018 class.
Sound familiar? Well, that would be the fourth consecutive time that has happened for Georgia over the last month. When 4-star OLB Caleb Tannor made his pledge to UGA in July, he also moved into that spot behind White in the class.
The Bulldogs could gain some serious momentum for the 2018 class IF all those “ifs” line up over the next few days.
Previewing Moore’s Tuesday-night decision
Moore has surged as a player for UGA fans to get to know over the last 14 days. The backstory here reflects just how interesting recruiting can be sometimes.
Check out this tweet.
https://twitter.com/e_moore03/status/881518767825592320
He released his top 3 on July 2 from Nike’s The Opening in Oregon.
That calls to mind the “Things change, Mox” line from Varsity Blues.
Let’s look at those contenders.
- Miami has three commitments at WR for 2018. That class is rated No. 3 nationally.
- Ohio State doesn’t have a 2018 commit at WR, but the Buckeyes have signed five receivers in their last two classes.
- Ole Miss already has one receiver in its 2018 class. The Rebels have had instability in their program of late. That’s why their current seven-recruit class sits at No. 90 nationally and at No. 14 in the SEC.
The decision for Moore evolved from there.
When Moore met with reporters in Miami last week at a media day for high school, he stated two finalists: Georgia and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have yet to garner a commitment from a 2018 receiver.
