What’s the feeling like when Kirby Smart offers the son of a former Bulldog?

Kirby Smart told Tommy Tremble he doesn’t like to offer Georgia legacies. Too much pressure. Too much hype. They better be worth it. Tremble was.

It was a touching moment for his family this weekend in Athens. “I did not see this coming,” his father Greg Tremble said. “I know that Tom enjoys the game of football and he played well last year. But the last three or four weeks has been amazing all the things that have happened to him.” Tremble played at Georgia in the early 90s. The former soccer player became a standout defensive back at Warner Robins. He started the bulk of the 1992 and 1993 seasons for the Bulldogs. When they left Smart’s office with that offer in hand, there’s no real way to describe what that meant to a Bulldog father and a son that just got his own seal of approval from UGA. “My son said something to me that was touching when we left Kirby’s office,” Greg Tremble said. “He said he almost wanted to cry during that time. We hugged each other afterward and came back home just so very proud of him.”

“This is just so very amazing for this to happen to my son.” The Trembles have made the trip to Athenstown extensively while Tremble was coming up. That was many times before he was ever rated as a 3-star tight end. “This time when we went to Athens it didn’t have a thing to do with me or going to see the Bulldogs play,” Greg Tremble said. ‘That’s what Kirby kept telling us. That trip we took this weekend was all about my son. I was very happy for him.” Tremble made it clear that he wanted his son to find that right feeling. He wanted him to focus on his academics. That was something he had to work for as a Prop 48 signee at Georgia. He had to go to Northeast Oklahoma first on his way to Athens. The son is as smart as a whip. He has Ivy League offers, too. Vanderbilt has even offered. “I want to study history or political science,” Tommy Tremble said. “Hopefully to major in some type of law later on in college.”

The former Bulldogs said he will encourage his son to compare the feelings he gets with other schools going forward. They need to do their research. Don’t expect a hasty decision. But. There’s also the obvious point. “We go back every year for G-day and he’s been to Georgia a million times,” Greg Tremble said. “For Kirby to bring us in the office and to offer him to come up there and play for him to get the chance to be a Bulldog was something. For that to be real? That’s something that can really happen? I mean, come on.” The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder said it was a powerful moment for both of them. Tommy Tremble’s moment at UGA Tremble is rated by 247sports as the nation’s No. 25 tight end for 2018. He’s a 3-star recruit at this time, but this is all so very new to him.

He’s watched his recruiting soar after he attended Nike’s Atlanta “The Opening” regional on March 26. Tremble measured 6-foot-4 and weighed 225 pounds that day. He also clocked a 4.63 laser time in the 40 on a day where others harped about their cleat selection and a slow track. “He has really good hands and can move like a receiver,” Greg Tremble said. “He’s unique because of his size and his speed at tight end. Generally, tight ends are a little heavier and cannot move like him. They can put him in tight or split him out wide. He can run like a wide receiver.” To put that in perspective, Tremble timed faster than two of Georgia’s biggest targets at receiver at The Opening that day. He also came through with a 35.8-inch vertical jump and a 4.2 showing in the short shuttle. That effort was the 18th-fastest that day. There wasn’t a single player who weighed less than 208 pounds that bettered what Tremble timed in the short shuttle. He also had the best time of anyone who was measured in at 6 feet, 3 inches and above.

