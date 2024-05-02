clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: Why the 2024 draft class is the new billboard for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting looks at the 2024 NFL Draft class and how it will help the ‘Dawgs on the recruiting trail for years to come.
Jeff Sentell
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: An all-time Georgia football winner has a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a message with all-time Georgia football leader and winner Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Granger was taken in the …
Jeff Sentell
Justus Terry: The 5-star DL shares the backstory to know about his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
Ryan Montgomery: How the newly minted Georgia football QB commit is …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on&nbsp;Georgia football recruiting&nbsp;has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery.&nbsp;He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 QB and the No. 170 …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting details the recruiting decision made just now by 4-star Findlay High School QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
Former Florida State receiver Keon Coleman calls out Georgia for …

Connor Riley
Stetson Bennett commands strong interest, even amid vague Los …

Mike Griffith
Georgia basketball muscles up, adds Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey commit

Mike Griffith
What the spring transfer portal window tells us about Georgia football

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Jaden Rashada used an important word to …

Brandon Adams
