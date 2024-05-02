Kendall Milton is on his way to Philadelphia, ready to prep for the Eagles’ rookie minicamp next week.

Milton, an explosive 6-foot-2, 225-pound tailback, signed one of the richest free agent deals after the NFL Draft.

The Orange Bowl MVP will receive a guaranteed $250,000 — a $225,000 salary plus a $25,000 bonus — and could make as much as $795,000 by making the roster or $450,000 by making the practice squad.

Only Arizona receiver Xavier Weaver (255,000) has a richer rookie free agent deal, per Bleacher Report.

Philadelphia was among eight teams showing interest in signing Milton to a free agent deal after the 2024 NFL Draft moved into the fifth round, with Dallas and New Orleans also in the picture.

Milton’s free-agent deal gives him the opportunity to negotiate a new deal after his second season — as opposed to the standard rookie contract for drafted players, which is three years.

Philadelphia has been a popular destination for Kirby Smart-produced Georgia players, with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith already on the roster.

In addition to signing Milton, the Eagles drafted Clemson running back Will Shipley in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick.

Shipley, along with Milton, will be among the players taking part in the Eagles rookie minicamp from May 3-6.

Philadelphia signed feature back Saquon Barkley earlier in the offseason.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the time Philadelphia looks for versatility at the position.

With Saquon, one of the things that we always talk about, whether it was LeSean McCoy or Brian Westbrook, is the value of a running back,” Lurie said, per Eagles Today. “It’s not even the word in the title ‘running back.’ You have to be a great passing attack running back.

“For us, it’s gotta be multi-functional.”

The Eagles also have Tyrion Davis-Price (6-1, 219), Kenneth Gainwell (5-9, 200) and Lew Nichols (5-10, 220) already at the position.