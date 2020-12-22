Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details what 5-star Georgia signee Xavian Sorey Jr. thinks about the Bulldogs adding All-American DB Terrion Arnold to the 2021 class.

GRACEVILLE, Fla. — Xavian Sorey Jr. didn’t tell anybody he was going to Georgia before he signed last Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

He didn’t tell his IMG Academy teammate Lovasea’ Carroll. Not even as much as Carroll was always representing the best of the program to him over the last six months. His inner circle finally knew for real sometime in the week leading up to his college choice on ESPN.

He also didn’t tell elite Florida All-American DB target, Terrion Arnold. Arnold and Sorey have long been linked as a package deal for the 2021 class. Those rarely happen when it comes to recruiting, but the 2021 recruiting cycle has certainly been different.

If that package deal is to be now, then Arnold will also have to sign with UGA on Feb. 3. He wanted to wait until the traditional signing period to make his college decision.

Sorey was asked after his decision about what all of that might now mean for Arnold.

“Oh yeah yeah I am definitely going to recruit ‘T’ to join me at Georgia,” Sorey Jr. said. “He’s got to come. He’s got to come to Georgia. Just because we are both from North Florida. But I don’t know, he’s wild with everything and what he wants to do. I don’t know what he is going to do, but I am really going to try to get him.”

Arnold now plans a series of visits over the next six weeks. He plans to check out all five of his finalists in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. When he makes that trip to check out Georgia once again, he will likely get an earful of everything from Sorey.

The 5-star LB is a mid-year enrollee at UGA next month.

“I feel that ‘T’ is a great player,” Sorey Jr. said. “I feel like he’s the No. 1 person in the country at his position. In the country. He’s going to do very well in college. ‘T’ is very straight on the field. He’s a ‘Dawg and we still really need him.”

“He’s going to go until February before he makes his decision. I’ve got until February to get him. To get him to come to Georgia.”

Arnold is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 24 overall prospect for 2021 with his pure 247Sports rating. His 247Sports Composite rating lists him as the nation’s No. 5 safety and the No. 106 overall recruit for the 2021 cycle.

“I wonder if Terrion can tackle in space 😂” https://t.co/yWWM4zMSV0 pic.twitter.com/Uc2YsmRBZb — Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) December 18, 2020

What does Sorey really want to tell Arnold about Georgia?

“I’m just going to be straight-up talking to him,” Sorey said. “That’s my boy. We just going to be talking to him for real. I feel like we are going to have a good shot to get him. I know that we are close to getting him. For real.”

