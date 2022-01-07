NFL star Richard Sherman predicts Alabama blowout: ‘It’s not even going to be close’
Are you looking for any “rat poison” ahead of Monday’s national championship game?
Many UGA fans are uncomfortable that the Bulldogs are favored a few points over Alabama by the oddsmakers after getting blown out in last month’s SEC Championship game, along the history of recent meetings between the two SEC powers. In other words, they don’t like Alabama being motivated in an underdog role.
NFL star Richard Sherman was asked to give a prediction on his podcast this week. Sherman told Las Vegas to “shut up” with the betting line and then offered his take. Not only did Sherman pick the Bulldogs to lose, he also said they will be the victims of a blowout.
“It’s going to be Bama blowing them out again. It’s so predictable. It’s not even going to be close.”
When pressed for a final score, Sherman replied, “It’s going to be 35 to some teenage number – 17 points.”
UGA coach Kirby Smart hopes to change his team’s fortunes in Monday’s SEC showdown for a national title. The two teams will play for the championship for the second time in five years.
