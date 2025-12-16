clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ESPN predicts which 2026 Georgia signee will make an early impact
ATHENS —&nbsp;Georgia got significant contributions from its freshman class this season, with Elijah Griffin and Dontrell Glover both earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2025.
Connor Riley
Why Georgia College Football Playoff championship hopes start at the top
Georgia’s College Football Playoff championship hopes start at the top with Coach Kirby Smart, according to SEC Network analyst Chris Doering.
Mike Griffith
The key stat that shows Georgia’s defense is approaching ‘national …
ATHENS — Georgia’s run defense has never been a weakness this season. Preaching the importance of stopping the run all offseason long clearly took hold for this team.
Connor Riley
Nakobe Dean and ‘Philly Dawgs’ roll, Matthew Stafford maintains MVP pace
The “Philly Dawgs” are rolling again and Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP campaign continues.
Mike Griffith
Details emerge in shoplifting arrest of 2 Georgia football players
ATHENS — ATHENS — New details have emerged following the Friday arrests of Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker for misdemeanor charges of …
Connor Riley
