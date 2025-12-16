clock icon
clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
ESPN predicts which 2026 Georgia signee will make an early impact
ATHENS — Georgia got significant contributions from its freshman class this season, with Elijah Griffin and Dontrell Glover both earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2025.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Why Georgia College Football Playoff championship hopes start at the top
Georgia’s College Football Playoff championship hopes start at the top with Coach Kirby Smart, according to SEC Network analyst Chris Doering.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
The key stat that shows Georgia’s defense is approaching ‘national …
ATHENS — Georgia’s run defense has never been a weakness this season. Preaching the importance of stopping the run all offseason long clearly took hold for this team.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
17 hours ago
Nakobe Dean and ‘Philly Dawgs’ roll, Matthew Stafford maintains MVP pace
The “Philly Dawgs” are rolling again and Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP campaign continues.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
23 hours ago
Details emerge in shoplifting arrest of 2 Georgia football players
ATHENS — ATHENS — New details have emerged following the Friday arrests of Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker for misdemeanor charges of …
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment