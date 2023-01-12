Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 10 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere.

The Bulldogs did sign two tight ends in the early signing period in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie. Both are already at Georgia, with Luckie participating in bowl practices for the Bulldogs.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is also recruiting 5-star tight end Duce Robinson as well in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He is expected to make his announcement regarding his college future in February.

Georgia has now seen five players in total enter the transfer portal, with Jaheim Singletary doing so on Thursday as well. Players have until Jan. 18 to enter the transfer portal.

