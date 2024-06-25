clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
1 hour ago
Isaiah Gibson commitment says a lot about how Georgia football views Mykel …
It’s never fair to compare high school recruits to current or past college players. It helps create unfair expectations, as each player is their own person.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Social media celebrates Georgia football landing 5-star edge rusher, …
On March 24, 5-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson committed to USC along with one-time Georgia commit Justus Terry.
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
Alabama 2025 recruiting success puts an even bigger spotlight on …
The big question in Alabama’s hiring of Kalen DeBoer would be how he handled recruiting. It powered Nick Saban’s dynasty in his time with the program, while DeBoer’s classes …
Connor Riley
15 hours ago
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE Isaiah Gibson has committed to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Isaiah Gibson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 36 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
