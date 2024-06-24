clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE Isaiah Gibson has committed to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Isaiah Gibson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 36 overall prospect for 2025 …
BREAKING: 4-star in-state IOL Dontrell Glover commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star IOL Dontrell Glover. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 IOL and the No. 285 overall prospect …
Why Georgia QB commit Ryan Montgomery can’t wait to start throwing to WR …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares the perspective from 4-star QB commit Ryan Montgomery on fellow UGA commitment Talyn Taylor. Taylor ranks as …
Ryan Montgomery: The two Elite 11 stories about the next Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 QB and the No. 156 overall prospect for …
PHOTOS: Georgia QB commitment Ryan Montgomery at the 2024 Elite 11
4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery is Georgia's commitment at that position for the Class of 2025. The Findlay High School QB participated in the annual Elite 11 quarterback competition for top prospects at Mira Costa High School in Redondo Beach, California from June 18 to June 20, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
