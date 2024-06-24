Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery is Georgia's commitment at that position for the Class of 2025.
The Findlay High School QB participated in the annual Elite 11 quarterback competition for top prospects at Mira Costa High School in Redondo Beach, California from June 18 to June 20, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)