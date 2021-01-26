Senior Bowl weigh in: Georgia’s ‘Big Ben’ Cleveland posts Goliath numbers

ATHENS — The six Georgia football players at Senior Bowl went through Tuesday’s weigh-ins and looked the part of measuring up.

The “American” and “National” teams will hit the field today in helmets and shoulder pads for the first day of three days of prep at the University of South Alabama’s new Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

The Bulldogs have six players taking part in the annual all-star game, which serves as an unofficial NFL convention of sorts with general managers, head coaches and scouting staffs surrounding the practice fields observing.

The Tuesday morning weigh-in is another popular event, and this year’s was no different.

Georgia’s “Big Ben” Cleveland lived up to his moniker, measuring 6-foot-6 3/8 and weighing in at 354 pounds.

To put that into perspective, Isaiah Wilson was 6-7, 350 at last year’s NFL combine, Andrew Thomas was 6-5, 320 and Solomon Kindley was 6-4, 335.

Cleveland’s arms measured 33 inches and his hands were 9 3/4 inches.

Middle linebacker Monty Rice was 6-0 and 1/4 inches tall and weighed in at 238 pounds with an arm length of 30 3/8 and hands that are 9 3/4 wide.

Comparatively, former UGA middle linebacker Roquan Smith was 6-0 3/4 inches tall, 236 pounds with an arm length of 32 inches and a 10-inch (thumb to pinky width) hand measurement.

The highlight of this year’s Senior Bowl entering the week has been the star-studded collection of quarterbacks, even after Florida Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask withdrew on account of a sprained ankle.

Here’s a look at the measurable from the Senior Bowl of the players who have been a part of the Georgia program, compared with other recent UGA players at the same position:

Mark Webb: 6-1 3/8, 210 pounds, 79 1/8 wingspan, 32 1/8 arm length 10 1/8 hand.

J.R. Reed: 6-1, 194, 32.5 arm length, 9 7/8 hand

Tre’ McKitty: 6-4 1/8, 247 pounds, 81-inch wingspan, 32 1/4 arm length, 11 hand.

Isaac Nauta: 6-3 1/4, 244 pounds, 31 7/8 arm length, 9 3/8 hand

Malik Herring: 6-3 1/4, 283 pounds, 82-inch wingspan, 32 1/2 arm length, 10 1/2 hand.

Jonathan Ledbetter: 6-4, 280 pounds, 34 1/2 arm length, 9 7/8 hand.

DJ Daniel: 5-11 1/2, 183 pounds, 81-inch wingspan, 33-0 arm length, 9 1/8 hand.

Deandre Baker: 5-11 1/8, 193 pounds, 32-0 arm length, 9-0 hand.

Ben Cleveland: 6-6 3/8, 354 pounds, 79 1/8-inch wingspan, 33-0 arm length, 9 3/4 hand.

Solomon Kindley: 6-4, 335, 32 1/4 arm length, 10 hand.

Monty Rice: 6-0 1/4, 238 pounds, 75-inch wingspan, 30 3/8 arm length, 8 5/8 hand.

Natrez Patrick: 6-3, 242 pounds, 33 1/8 arm length, 10 1/4 hand.

Jamie Newman: 6-2 7/8, 235 pounds, 76-inch wingspan, 30 1/2 arm length, 10-0 hand.

Jake Fromm: 6-1 7/8 219 pounds, 75-inch wingspan, 31 1/8 arm length, 8 7/8 hand

