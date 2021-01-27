Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia football hires West Virginia CB coach Jahmile Addae

Georgia is set to make a hire for a secondary coach.
Chamberlain Smith / UGA Sports
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith

ATHENS — Georgia has hired West Virginia cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae for its vacant defensive backs coaching position, per the school’s social media account.

Addae, a former all-conference safety at West Virginia (2001-05), was in his second season with the Mountaineers.

Addae replaces Charlton Warren, who worked at Georgia for two seasons before accepting the defensive coordinator position at Indiana on Tuesday.

RELATED: Charlton Warren makes official statement after leaving UGA

West Virginia led the nation in fewest passing yards allowed per game last season (159.6) and finished 24th in the nation in pass efficiency defense, second in the Big 12 to Oklahoma.

Georgia was 88th in the country in passing yards allowed per game and 56th in the nation in pass efficiency defense.

In his first season back at his alma mater, Addae coached two All-Big 12 Conference selections in Keith Washington II and Josh Norwood and freshman All-American Tykee Smith, per his West Virginia bio.

Addae spent the 2018 season in Minnesota coaching defensive backs and special teams. Prior to that, he was the defensive backs coach at Arizona (2016-17) and worked as an analyst (2013-15).

Like UGA head coach Kirby Smart, Addae also spent some time as an offensive assistant. In 2010-11, he was the running backs coach at Cincinnati.

Addae was recognized by Rivals.com as one of the top-10 recruiters in the Big East Conference.

Bruce Feldman was the first to report the hire.

 

DawgNation Offseason

Georgia football maintains championship balance

Final Grades: One last look back at the 2020 Bulldogs

How JT Daniels became SoCal High School legend

The latest Georgia football roster movement

Where Georgia ranks in ‘Way-too-early’ Top 25 polls

Georgia-Clemson Game of the Year subplot is incredible

3 things for Kirby Smart to focus on at UGA — immediately

NEXT WATCH: Georgia’s Malik Herring displays dominant technique at Senior Bowl
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by