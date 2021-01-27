Georgia football hires West Virginia CB coach Jahmile Addae

ATHENS — Georgia has hired West Virginia cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae for its vacant defensive backs coaching position, per the school’s social media account.

Addae, a former all-conference safety at West Virginia (2001-05), was in his second season with the Mountaineers.

Addae replaces Charlton Warren, who worked at Georgia for two seasons before accepting the defensive coordinator position at Indiana on Tuesday.

RELATED: Charlton Warren makes official statement after leaving UGA

West Virginia led the nation in fewest passing yards allowed per game last season (159.6) and finished 24th in the nation in pass efficiency defense, second in the Big 12 to Oklahoma.

Georgia was 88th in the country in passing yards allowed per game and 56th in the nation in pass efficiency defense.

In his first season back at his alma mater, Addae coached two All-Big 12 Conference selections in Keith Washington II and Josh Norwood and freshman All-American Tykee Smith, per his West Virginia bio.

Addae spent the 2018 season in Minnesota coaching defensive backs and special teams. Prior to that, he was the defensive backs coach at Arizona (2016-17) and worked as an analyst (2013-15).

Like UGA head coach Kirby Smart, Addae also spent some time as an offensive assistant. In 2010-11, he was the running backs coach at Cincinnati.

Addae was recognized by Rivals.com as one of the top-10 recruiters in the Big East Conference.

Bruce Feldman was the first to report the hire.

SOURCES: WVU cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae is set to become the new DBs coach at Georgia. Addae did a tremendous job last year with the Mountaineers defense. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2021

