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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Kirby Smart shares how Nick Chubb changed the trajectory of the Georgia …
ATHENS — There are not many players who have meant more to the success of Georgia coach Kirby Smart than running back Nick Chubb.
Connor Riley
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SEC bans return of NFL, NBA and WNBA players to collegiate level
The SEC has joined the Big Ten in banning football players who have signed a professional contract or been on a professional team from being on one of its conference member’s …
Mike Griffith
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Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs look to address …
ATHENS — The toughest part of preseason practice is over for Georgia.
Connor Riley
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Georgia fans will love Isiah Canion’s explanation on transferring from …
ATHENS — Like so many students this time of year from the metro Atlanta area, Isiah Canion is doing his best to adjust to life in Athens.
Connor Riley
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Kirby Smart makes it clear Georgia won’t be looking to the NFL for roster …
Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin are as close as any two head coaches in the league.
Connor Riley
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