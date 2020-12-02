Georgia will learn the status of its 10th and final game against Missouri on Friday, but based on the comments made by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, that game will be played.

Sankey spoke about the desire for every SEC team to play all of its scheduled games to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

“We’re still moving forward with the opportunity for all 14 of our teams to play 10 games,” Sankey said.

The comments made by Sankey come on the heels of the ACC canceling games for Clemson and Notre Dame so that they would have an off week prior to playing in the ACC championship game on Dec. 19.

Notre Dame, which came in at No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, clinched its spot in the championship game when its game against Wake Forest was washed away. No. 3 Clemson needs a win over Virginia Tech on Saturday to do the same.

Sankey had some pointed comments about that decision, especially after the ACC made it clear they were going to play 10 conference games, whereas in the preseason there were indications the SEC wanted to go to a nine-game conference schedule.

“I watched as they moved their championship from the 12th to the 19th to make that date available,” Sankey said in regards to that decision. “I’m certain they’ll speak to that decision making. We’ve had teams that clinched division championships in the past with three weeks remaining in the season, and they still continue to play games.”

Florida and Alabama can clinch spots in the SEC championship game with wins on Saturday. While both teams could possibly benefit from a week of rest, Sankey made it clear that the extra game helps the playoff case for both teams. Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country while Florida sits at No. 6. Texas A&M, which has had multiple games moved due to COVID-19, is No. 5.

When asked on Tuesday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that he did not know anything with regards to the scheduling of the game against Missouri. The two teams were originally set to play on Nov. 14 but the game had to be moved due to COVID-19 and contact tracing at Missouri. The Tigers have played the last two weeks, picking up wins over South Carolina and Vanderbilt in the process.

“I mean I certainly hope—I’m hoping for [December] 12th, but I think they possibly have two makeup games,” Smart said. “I don’t know where it is going to end up happening. I know that we are supposed to find that out soon, as these games this week get confirmed and people don’t have issues. We are hopeful to find out soon, but I don’t know too much.”

The SEC has said it will announce the dates for all remaining games on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 on Friday. Game times and television networks for those contests will be announced on Sunday.

Georgia will play Vanderbilt this Saturday while Missouri plays Arkansas.

