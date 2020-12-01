Nick Chubb highlights former Bulldogs in Week 12 action of NFL season

When he’s been healthy this season, Nick Chubb has clearly established himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL. His 144-yard rushing performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars only solidified that.

Chubb found the endzone once again as well. And with the Browns leading by two in the final stages of the game, Cleveland turned to Chubb to pick up a third and 12 to ice away the game. Chubb took a short pass from Baker Mayfield and got the necessary yardage to move the Browns to 8-3 on the season. This will be the first time since 2007 that the Browns do not finish with a losing record.

The former Georgia running back also finished as Cleveland’s second-leading receiver, as he caught three passes for 32 yards.

Chubb did miss time with an MCL injury, but with him on the field the Browns are clearly a better team as they are 6-1 this season when he plays.

Chubb ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards with 719. He leads all running backs in yards per carry, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.

For as good as a week as it was for Chubb, Georgia’s other running backs in the NFL did not have as great a week. Neither Todd Gurley or D’Andre Swift played for their respective teams, with Gurley missing Atlanta’s 43-6 win over the Oakland Raiders with a knee injury and Swift missing Detroit’s game with a concussion.

Swift will also have a new coach when he returns to the field, as the Lions fired Matt Patricia. The dismissal comes after Detroit lost 41-25 to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving day. Matthew Stafford threw for 295 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Defensively, it wasn’t a great week for former Bulldogs. Leonard Floyd had the best game of the week, as he finished with seven tackles, one of which went for a loss. The normally great Roquan Smith had just five tackles this week for the Chicago Bears, who gave up 41 points to the Green Bay Packers.

For this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, it pretty clearly has to go to Chubb. He’s had a great season for the Browns and was a real difference-maker for Cleveland in its win.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 12: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Week 11: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 10: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 9: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

