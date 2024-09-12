The first availability report for Georgia’s Week 3 game against Kentucky was released on Wednesday evening.

The availability report will update daily ahead of Saturday’s game, with the final update coming 90 minutes before kickoff. Availability reports will only be issued for conference games, which is why the Kentucky game is the first of the season for Georgia.

Teams do not have to disclose what type of injury an athlete is dealing with, only their status. Athletes will be given designations of as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for their next game. On game day, the available designations will be available, game-time decision, or out.

Georgia football availability report for Week 3 game against Kentucky

Roderick Robinson -- out -- toe

Mykel Williams -- doubtful -- ankle

Warren Brinson -- questionable -- lower leg

Jordan Hall -- questionable -- leg

Xzavier McLeod -- questionable -- unspecified

As for what Smart had to say about some of those appearing on the above list, he gave an encouraging update on Hall and McLeod on Wednesday. The defensive linemen have missed Georgia’s first two games of the season.

“Jordan and Xzavier have got pads on and got running and moving around, doing some functional movement stuff,” Smart said. “Got to do indy and doing some stuff, so we’ll see how it goes. But I’m proud of both of them because they’re pushing. They’re pushing hard.”

Hall is recovering from leg surgery, while McLeod is dealing with an unspecified injury.

As for Williams, Smart shared what the talented edge defender has to do to see the field again for Georgia earlier in the week.

“He’s got to be able to practice. He’s got to be able to compete, run, put pressure on it,” Smart said. “And he’s doing a great job of rehab. He did a great job this weekend of getting extra time in, and see where he’s at.”

Georgia will be limited somewhat in who it can bring to Kentucky this weekend, as there will be a 74-man travel roster for this week’s game. Players can often get better rehab treatment back in Athens.

Not on the injury report were Kris Jones, Marcus Harrison and Nasir Johnson. Jones and Harrison were both on scooters with lower leg injuries prior to the game against Tennessee Tech. Johnson is dealing with what Smart called a “sublux” but did not specify if it was an ankle or knee.

Georgia did not include Nate Frazier or Oscar Delp on the report. Both players left Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech, but Smart has insisted that both players are good to go.

Still, there are plenty of examples of veterans who are out making road trips. Brock Bowers was present for last year’s game against Florida, while Nolan Smith traveled with the team in 2022 after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season, with Saturday’s game being the first SEC game of the season.