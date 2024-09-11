Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2283 (Sept 11, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams brings you the Clemson player who believes the Tigers had a lot of missed opportunities against Georgia. Later we hear from Kirby Smart about how special teams will decide which players will make the trip to Kentucky. Plus former UGA star Davin Bellamy joins the show to provide his first thoughts about the Kentucky game and we will also hear from DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith.

Georgia football podcast: Fans have strong reaction to Clemson player’s comments about UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why a Clemson offensive lineman had some fans angry this week because of his comments about UGA.

15-minute mark: I discuss a significant theme that emerged from Kirby Smart and some UGA players’ visit with the media on Tuesday night.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former five-star quarterback who could be the only hope for saving Billy Napier’s job at Florida.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.