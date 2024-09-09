ATHENS — Georgia enters SEC play this week and there will be a few Bulldogs worth watching when it comes to the injury report.

Tight end Oscar Delp left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury and did not play in the second half. But Smart provided a positive update on the Georgia tight end.

“Oscar is good. Oscar is fine,” Smart said.

If Delp is unable to play, that means Georgia will lean more on Lawson Luckie and Benjamin Yurosek at the tight end position. Luckie has gotten off to a strong start to the 2024 season, punctuated by a 37-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee Tech this past weekend.

Georgia brought Yurosek in via the transfer portal from Stanford this offseason.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia’s defensive line will again be worth monitoring. Warren Brinson, Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod all missed Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech, though Brinson did dress out.

Smart said Brinson looks good and will hopefully be able to practice on Monday.

Nasir Johnson also left the game with an injury on Saturday, with Smart saying Johnson should be fine as he’s had “a little bit of a sublux.” Johnson left the game with what appeared to be a knee or lower leg injury.

As for Mykel Williams, he was in a walking boot on Saturday after suffering an ankle in the third quarter of Geogia’s win over Clemson.

“He’s got to be able to practice. He’s got to be able to run,” Smart said. “He’s got to be able to compete and go run and rehab. He did a good job this weekend of getting extra time in. He’s got to show he can help us win.”

There are a few new wrinkles this week when it comes to Georgia and its injury report. Starting Wednesday, the Bulldogs will have to release an injury report, disclosing the status of several of the above-mentioned players. There will be one official injury report put out by the SEC every day up until 90 minutes prior to kickoff when a final report will be disseminated.

With Georgia also going on the road this week, the Bulldogs will only be able to bring 70 players with them to Kentucky. That includes injured players as well, so even if someone like Williams does not dress out, he still counts to the 70-man limit.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. Georgia is 2-0 on the season, while Kentucky enters with a 1-1 record.

Georgia football injury report for Kentucky