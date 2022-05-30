Dawgnation Logo

Former UGA football player joins staff

Former UGA football player Sheldon Dawson in 2013
A former UGA football player is back with the program, but in a different capacity.

Sheldon Dawson, who played for the Bulldogs from 2012 to 2014, announced on Twitter this weekend that he’ll be returning to Georgia as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive backs coach. There has been no official announcement yet from the school.

