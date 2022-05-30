Former UGA football player joins staff
A former UGA football player is back with the program, but in a different capacity.
Sheldon Dawson, who played for the Bulldogs from 2012 to 2014, announced on Twitter this weekend that he’ll be returning to Georgia as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive backs coach. There has been no official announcement yet from the school.
UGA News
- Georgia football game times show a National Championship doesn’t change everything
- Former UGA football player joins staff
- 4 thoughts on full 2022 Georgia football September schedule
- Smart among those who want college football’s ‘Wild West’ tamed
- 4 things: How Star-maker Todd Monken transforms Georgia offense
Next4 thoughts on full 2022 Georgia football September schedule