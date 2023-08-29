clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia alumnus and breeder of Georgia’s live mascot Uga, Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, has passed away at the age of 90, according to the University of Georgia. Seiler passed in his hometown of Savannah, Ga., after a short illness.

Seiler graduated from UGA with an undergraduate degree in 1956 and with a law degree in 1958. He practiced law in Savannah, Ga as a Senior Partner for Bouhan Falligant. He was born on Feb. 20, 1933

Seiler and his family are most well-known for owning and maintaining the line of live mascot Bulldogs known as Uga, from Uga I all the way to Uga XI, who will make his Sanford Stadium debut on Saturday against UT-Martin after being officially collared during Georgia’s spring game.

“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation,” Morehead said. “Sonny’s contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution.”

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks also released a statement on Seiler’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sonny Seiler,” Georgia AD Josh Brooks said. “Mr. Seiler was a dear friend who I cherished and will miss very much. He was an iconic figure at the University of Georgia for the past almost 70 years. Because of his generosity, Uga is the most beloved and recognizable mascot in all of college athletics. We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for building a legacy that will continue for years to come. Please join me in lifting the Seiler family up in prayer during this difficult time.”

Seiler brought Uga I to a game against Florida State in 1956 at the request of then-coach Wally Butts. Seiler and his family have maintained the line of Bulldogs for the last 67 years.

Seiler was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild, having appeared in three films in Savannah, Ga.: Gingerbread Man, Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil, and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

Seiler is survived by four children, Cecelia Swann Seiler and Charles Wilkins Seiler (Wendy) of Savannah, Bess Seiler Thompson (Shannon) of St. Simons Island, GA, and Sara Seiler Story (Todd) of Athens, GA, as well as seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death his wife of 59 years, Cecilia Gunn Seiler, who passed in 2014.

