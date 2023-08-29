Georgia alumnus and breeder of Georgia’s live mascot Uga, Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, has passed away at the age of 90, according to the University of Georgia. Seiler passed in his hometown of Savannah, Ga., after a short illness.

Seiler graduated from UGA with an undergraduate degree in 1956 and with a law degree in 1958. He practiced law in Savannah, Ga as a Senior Partner for Bouhan Falligant. He was born on Feb. 20, 1933

Seiler and his family are most well-known for owning and maintaining the line of live mascot Bulldogs known as Uga, from Uga I all the way to Uga XI, who will make his Sanford Stadium debut on Saturday against UT-Martin after being officially collared during Georgia’s spring game.

“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation,” Morehead said. “Sonny’s contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution.”