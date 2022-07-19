South Carolina will beat UGA, says new SEC Network analyst

During Tuesday’s coverage of SEC Media Days, Spikes created a stir when he boldly predicted that South Carolina will upset UGA when the two SEC East teams play this season.

Takeo Spikes was hired by ESPN’s SEC Network on Monday. And the former NFL and Auburn linebacker didn’t waste any time in getting noticed.

“I am completely sick of the disrespect that they’re putting on (South Carolina quarterback) Spencer Rattler,” Spikes said, via SDS. “And I didn’t even play quarterback. It’s so much the element of surprise.

“We talk about how can a defense prepare for a quarterback that they haven’t seen, and that’s what Spencer Rattler’s going to bring to the table. Defenses can’t really say, ‘I know what you do until I get 3 to 4 games on the book.’ … But I’ve really got this team upsetting Georgia at home.”

To double down on his hot take, Spikes turned in the direction of Ben Watson, the former UGA tight end who also works for the SEC Network. Said Spikes, “Make sure you’re close, I need to have your number on speed dial.”

South Carolina fans loved Spikes’ confidence in their team. And hey, after all, the Gamecocks knocked UGA out of the national championship race in 2019 with a 20-17 upset in Athens in 2019. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm committed four turnovers, including three interceptions.

However, UGA and South Carolina appear to be different galaxies nowadays, as far as talent and facilities.

During Tuesday’s segment, the SEC Network’s Jordan Rodgers asked the producers to save the clip of Spikes’ comments, so it could be played again before the Sept. 17 game in Columbia, S.C.