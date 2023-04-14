Georgia football allure of the unknown: ‘What exactly is Brock Vandagriff?’

ATHENS — Georgia football fans are ready to get their fill of the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks in the annual G-Day Game, particularly Brock Vandagriff. Carson Beck is the most experienced returning quarterback and surely the odds-on betting favorite to win the job, but Coach Kirby Smart wouldn’t be spitting the first-team reps if there wasn’t good reason.

While Beck offers NFL arm talent and more experience in the offense, Vandagriff’s athleticism and mobility clearly has Smart and UGA fans intrigued. RELATED: G-Day Game Time, TV information “It’s the allure of the unknown,” said Jake Fromm, who led Georgia to 37 wins and three consecutive Top 10 seasons to help set a championship foundation. RELATED: G-Day priorities for the Georgia quarterbacks “We’ve seen Carson come in, play in games and he has done well, got the big arm and has made some throws,” Fromm said on DawgNation Daily on Tuesday.

“But there’s this unknown element: What exactly is Brock Vandagriff?” Vandagriff saw action in only three games last season — Samford, South Carolina and Vanderbilt —rushing the ball one times for 7 yards against Samford. Vandagriff was 12-of-26 passing for 115 yards in the G-Day Game last year, also finishing as the leading rusher in the game with 45 yards on three carries. G-Day , Dawgnation Fromm said the non-contact rules of the G-Day Game really prevents Vandagriff from showcasing all of his abilities. “The quarterback being in different colored (non-contact) jerseys, we’re not going to see the full skillset of Brock and what he can do with his legs,” Fromm said.

Georgia fans will be dialed into all of the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks, but there may be a few more watching Vandagriff more closely to see just how much of a QB competition there really is this spring.

