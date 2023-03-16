Georgia football practice report: Mike Bobo back leading quarterbacks through competetion

Roughly 16 minutes of practice were open, with the team going through various drills.

The Georgia Bulldogs took the field for their second practice of the spring season, with this being the first open to members of the media.

The quarterback pecking order went Carson Beck first, Brock Vandagriff second and Gunner Stockton third. It wouldn’t be worth reading too much into this at this point, as this competition is expected to last well into the fall.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave some brief thoughts on the first practice while speaking at Georgia’s Pro Day.

“We had really good energy, and enthusiasm,” Smart said of the first practice. “A little windy, so we probably didn’t have the day you’d like that have as far as passing the football. But with 25 mile-an-hour gusts, that probably had a big part in that. I expect those guys to bounce back on that side. We didn’t have pads on so it’s hard to evaluate that but I did enjoy the energy and enthusiasm the guys had competing against each other.”

Working closely with the quarterbacks was new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. He takes over for Todd Monken. Bobo is the only new on-field coach for Georgia this offseason.

Below you can find some other observations from the practice-viewing window.

Georgia football practice observations

Two freshmen got into it, with Pearce Spurlin and Gabe Harris getting into a scrap while the outside linebackers were conducting a drill in which they were trying to strip the ball from the Georgia tight ends. Spurlin’s helmet popped off and the two were separated before it developed into anything too nasty.

Speaking of the outside linebackers, while the group is young it is also noticeably bigger and longer. Harris is joined by new arrivals Damon Wilson and Sam M’Pemba, who all measure in at 6-foot-4. Add in Darris Smith and a bulked-up CJ Madden and this group certainly looks more physically imposing under Chidera Uzo-Dirbie’s leadership. He is entering his second season as the team’s position coach.

On the wide receiver front, Georgia has five new additions. Transfers Dominic Lovett, wearing No. 6, Rara Thomas, No. 5, are joined by freshmen Zeed Haynes, No. 13, Anthony Evans, No. 17, and Tyler Williams, No. 10. None were first in line for drills, as the starting rotation was Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith on the outside, with Ladd McConkey in the slot.

On the defensive line, Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett were going through practice. Jarrett was receiving some pointers and tips from senior Tramel Walthour. It is noticeable that Hall and Jarrett aren’t quite as big as some of their fellow defensive linemen, which is to be expected with the two going through their first offseason in the Georgia football program.

At the cornerback position, Georgia is going to have a number of quality options to choose from in replacing Kelee Ringo. Kamari Lassiter was leading the group after he started all 15 games last season. Daylen Everette is at a really good size, while Nyland Green also looked good while going through drills. Green did have a cast on his left wrist but that did not appear to slow him down at all. Georgia also welcomed freshman AJ Harris into the group. Unsurprisingly, the top recruit has good size for a cornerback.

Interesting to note that Smoke Bouie was working with the cornerbacks. Smart praised Bouie’s versatility and it appears Georgia is going to be comfortable playing all over the secondary.

Georgia had a few injured players working off to the side, including Marvin Jones Jr. and Dan Jackson who will be out for spring practice due to injuries. It should be noted wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was with them as well. Andrew Paul was working out with the running backs, though Paul will not be full contact. Tuesday is the last practice before pads come on. Georgia’s next practice is on Saturday.

