ATHENS — After missing the final nine games of the 2024 season due to suspension, Colbie Young will be able to suit up for the Georgia Bulldogs again.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that the wide receiver will be back with the team for the 2025 season. The Bulldogs begin spring practice on Tuesday.

“Colbie is with us. He’s practicing with us, he’s cleared,” Smart said.

Young was suspended in October of last year following an arrest. Young ultimate pled no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in January, while a charge of assault on an unborn child was dismissed.

Young was able to practice with the team during the late stages of the 2024 season but until his legal status was resolved he was not able to play in a game for the Bulldogs.

In December, Young was also granted an extra year of eligibility following the Diego Paiva ruling, which gave JUCO players added eligibility. Young spent his first season at Lackawanna College before then spending his next two years at Miami.

In the five games Young did play last season, he caught 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Young gives Georgia a big-bodied receiver the Bulldogs were missing on the outside. Georgia also had Rara Thomas dismissed from the team last year after a family violence arrest in August.

In addition to Young, Georgia added Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas from the transfer portal. He led the Aggies in every receiving category last year and is listed at 6-foot-5.

Thomas is one of six new wide receivers who will be with Georgia this spring, as the Bulldogs have four of their 2025 signees going through spring drills, with Thomas Blackshear being the only signee who will enroll over the summer.

In addition to Thomas, Georgia also brought in USC transfer Zachariach Branch from the transfer portal.

Georgia will have a new starting quarterback, as Carson Beck is now with the Miami Hurricanes. Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are competing for the starting quarterback job, which is expected to go into the fall.

The Bulldogs will have their first of 15 practices on Tuesday, with the final practice being G-Day, which is on April 12. A start time for the event has not yet been announced.