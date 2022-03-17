What Georgia football players are saying about new assistant coaches: ‘It’s almost like he’s a player’

ATHENS — By now, Nolan Smith and Kearis Jackson have a good idea of what the Georgia standard is. They know what they have to do to represent Georgia on the field and what they need to get out of spring practice. Yet the two mainstays at the outside linebacker and wide receiver position do have a bit of unfamiliarity this spring as they are both playing for new position coaches. Smith will now be coached by Chidrea Uzo-Diribie, who was hired away from TCU as the outside linebackers coach. Bryan McClendon meanwhile returns to Georgia after he had been set to be the wide receivers coach at Miami.

Add in Fran Brown taking over as the defensive backs coach and Stacy Searels on the offensive line and Georgia has four new assistant coaches. “As is the case in all businesses, really when you look at it, when you have success, sometimes you have change and people get opportunities,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So we’ve got two new strengths coaches, four new position coaches, several new quality control people, so a lot of new faces.” Related: What we learned on first day of 2022 spring practice for Georgia football: ‘I’m not here to cry about it’

In Jackson’s case, McClendon isn’t exactly a new face. Yes, McClendon coached at Georgia before as both the running backs coach and the wide receivers coach, but he also recruited Jackson when he was the wide receivers coach at South Carolina. “He’s always been a high-energy guy but he means business at the same time,” Jackson said. “So far, I’ve been enjoying the ride.” Similar to McClendon, this will be Searels’ second time as a position coach in Athens, as he served as the offensive line coach from 2007 through the 2010 season. He spent the past three seasons working as North Carolina’s offensive line coach.