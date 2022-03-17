Georgia’s George Pickens dishes on A.D. Mitchell’s star potential, Carson Beck’s passing velocity

ATHENS — Receiver George Pickens left his mark at Georgia with his dynamic playmaking, most notably a clutch 52-yard catch in CFP Championship Game. There wasn’t a ball thrown in Pickens’ direction that the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder didn’t fight to catch. When it came to blocking, the Hoover, Ala., product seemed to take joy in knocking down defenders. Pickens’ talents and confidence are unmistakable, and his resiliency was proven by how effective he was after coming back from a torn ACL suffered last March to play in the final four games of this season.

“I’ve always been confident and had one of those mindsets where I can’t be stopped and want to prove everybody wrong,” Pickens explained. “I think I’m going to leave a big legacy when it comes to receivers. I feel I left a good trail for others to pick up on.” Rising sophomore A.D. Mitchell has been the next man up at the “X” position Pickens occupied his first two seasons. Pickens said fans will see even more from Mitchell moving forward.

“He already has some stuff you can’t coach,” Pickens said. “He has the skills, the mindset, the routes, the speed, he’s got it all. “He’s the next one upcoming.” Fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett has been tabbed the starting quarterback according to coordinator Todd Monken, but Pickens’ choice to throw to him at Pro Day was rising redshirt sophomore Carson Beck.

The 6-4 Beck, looking more athletic and stronger than ever, was firing fastballs to Pickens and all the receivers in front of more than 100 NFL coaches and scouts at the Pro Day on Wednesday. “It was great,” Pickens said of his timing with Beck, who exited spring drills last season ahead of Bennett on the depth chart, the No. 2 behind former starter JT Daniels. “I was training with Carson my sophomore year, my 2020 year, that Covid year. He came in and he was ripping it.” Pickens said he has always preferred a quarterback with the arm strength to throw with great velocity. “(Beck) always had that rip it, some quarterbacks have touch,” Pickens said. “Here, he’s just going to let it go, and that’s what I like and what I can catch. Carson did really good today, too.” Pickens’ NFL Draft stock is somewhat vague, but he shared “there are a few teams heavy on me,” opening the door that he could work his way into the first round.